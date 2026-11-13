3 new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend — including a mafia-style take on 'The Traitors' and the return of Ethan Hawke's brilliant crime-comedy (Nov. 13-15)

We’re well into November now, and as the nights darken and become ever more bitter, I need the comforting warmth of the best streaming services like Hulu to get me through this chilly time of year. The three shows I’ve picked out for your streaming pleasure will hopefully keep the winter blues at bay.

My first choice is a new reality show. If you’ve ever wondered what “The Traitors” would look like if Janice Soprano was trying to whack everyone as a pretend mob boss as her wannabe celeb gangsters all vie for $250,000, that’s your weekend plans sorted.

Next up is the new Korean melodrama. I don't normally go in for this genre, but the hook is too good to resist here. Two very different students tentatively start a relationship, with the killer twist being that most of the action is set in a robotics lab. Who says love can’t bloom when you’re building the next T-1000?

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Lastly, there’s the second season of the brilliant “The Lowdown”. Ethan Hawke’s bumbling journalist returns to unravel a conspiracy theory regarding Tulsa’s prison system. The big new addition this year? That would be Tommy Lee Jones playing Hawke’s charismatic conman poppa.

Here are three new shows you should definitely add to your Hulu watchlist this weekend. Just don’t forget to turn the heating on.

'The Mob'

The Mob | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Reality

What is it about? A high-stakes reality show that’s basically “The Traitors”... y’know, if you swapped out Claudia Winkleman’s iconic fringe for a bunch of ‘celebs’ who are tasked to act like wiseguys. Honestly, I’ve not seen a single one of these ‘famous’ folk in my life before, except host Parker Posey and The Sopranos’ Aida Turturro. Anyhoo, the premise is still fun. With the celebs placed in a luxurious Italian villa, they vye for $250,000 by taking part in games lifted straight from mob movies. A new Don gets picked every week, and it’s up to them if their fellow gangster wannabes get paid or get slayed.

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Why you should watch it: It’s basically a trashy version of “The Traitors” with a lot more pasta and mob movie-inspired tasks. Turn off your brain, mentally rewatch “Goodfellas” if you’re getting bored and just enjoy all that gorgeous Italian scenery. If nothing else, it’s great to see Janet Soprano back on TV.

Watch "The Mob" on Hulu now

'Between Steps' season 1

Between Steps | Highlight Trailer | Disney+ Singapore - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Korean romantic drama

What is it about? You know what more romantic dramas really need? Robots, baby! Set in a university robotics lab, love starts to spark between troubled PhD candidate Min-Jae (Choo Young Woo) and free spirit You-jin (Kim So-hyun), who has just transferred in from a clothing and textiles course. Why is Min-Jae so down in the dumps? Before becoming a student of science, he was a professional swimmer whose career ended when he lost his leg. From pro paddler to making robots. That’s quite the career change. Anyway, You-jin eventually gets Min-Jae to open up in this classy Korean melodrama.

Why you should watch it: I’m not usually one for melodramas, but the hook of “Between Steps” is so damn sweet. A couple meets while making things that are basically going to become Terminators in the next few years. Before Arnie destroys their entire lab, just enjoy this sweet drama that really is beautifully shot.

Watch "Between Steps" on Hulu now

'The Lowdown' season 2

The Lowdown | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy/Crime drama

Why you should watch it: Your favorite Tulsa-based ‘truthstorian’ is back in season two of this excellent neo-noir comedy crime drama. All should be well for our freelance journalist Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), but the poor guy just can’t seem to get out of his own way. Traumatized from the events of the first season, where he exposed the crooked Washbergs, Lee ends up making an inebriated speech while receiving a journalistic award, quickly disgracing himself. Despite his tattered reputation, Raybon ends up getting drawn into a conspiracy theory centering around local penal corruption. Oh, and his estranged dad also turns up out of the blue.

Why you should watch it: The script is once again excellent in this left-field crime-centric comedy. Hawke is in his usual stellar form, while the addition of his pop Lee Raybon Snr (Tommy Lee Jones) adds a lot. Playing a former Vietnam vet/turned conman with dementia, the pair’s scenes are must-watch.

Watch "The Lowdown" season 2 on Hulu now

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