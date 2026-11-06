November is here, and we're still wondering where all the time has gone. Luckily, there's no shortage of goodies to stream on your favorite streaming service like Hulu, so you've got tons of options when deciding what to watch this weekend.

But it can be hard to sift through what you want to check out. That's why we've done all the choosing for you! First up is the return of Ryan Murphy’s gloriously soapy “All’s Fair” for a second season, with Kim Kardashian, Glenn Close and the rest of the all-female divorce firm back for more scandals, secrets and stilettos.

There’s also “The Remarried Empress,” a lavish new Korean period drama based on the hit webtoon, following a scorned empress who rewrites her own destiny after her husband brings home a new concubine.

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And if you’d rather revisit an old favorite, the “Scrubs” revival is back with new episodes for season 2, reuniting Zach Braff, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke at Sacred Heart for more comedy and a surprisingly emotional storyline.

Without further ado, here are three new titles worth adding to your Hulu queue this weekend -- and don't be afraid to go ahead and break out the holiday decorations. It's never too early.

'All's Fair' season 2

All's Fair Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama

What is it about? Ryan Murphy’s campy courtroom drama returns for a second season inside the all-female divorce firm of Grant, Ronson & Greene. After splitting from their old male-led practice to launch their own, the attorneys face a new wave of soapy scandals and secrets. And this time, another new shocking revelation threatens the very existence of the firm. Kim Kardashian returns as Allura Grant, alongside Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson, and Glenn Close, with Cauã Reymond joining the cast this season.

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Why you should watch it: Critics savaged the first season (and sometimes rightfully so), but viewers made it one of Hulu’s biggest hits as a silly and salacious guilty pleasure. It's basically a bunch of A-listers chewing every piece of scenery in sight, and this season will be more of the same.

Watch "All's Fair" season 2 on Hulu now

'The Remarried Empress'

Genre: Korean drama

What is it about? Based on the popular webtoon, this Korean period drama follows Navier (Shin Min-a), the empress of the Eastern Empire, who has built a prosperous land alongside her husband, Emperor Sovieshu (Ju Ji-hoon). Her world is forever changed when Sovieshu brings Rashta (Lee Se-young), a runaway slave, back to the palace with plans to make her his concubine. Rather than let heartbreak rule her, Navier stays composed and when Prince Heinrey (Lee Jong-suk), a charming rival leader from the Western Kingdom, takes an interest in her, she makes a life-changing choice that'll rewrite her own destiny.

Why you should watch it: The source webtoon racked up more than 2.6 billion views worldwide, and this adaptation brings its story to life with excellent production values. If you love historical dramas with a strong heroine at the center, this is a great additionto your K-drama queue.

Watch "The Remarried Empress" on Hulu now

'Scrubs' season 2

Official Trailer | Scrubs Season 2 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Comedy

What is it about? ABC’s “Scrubs” revival has returned to Sacred Heart Hospital for a second season, and the sitcom has had new episodes heading to the network and streaming every week. Zach Braff is back as daydreaming doctor J.D., alongside Donald Faison as his best friend Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot, with John C. McGinley reprising his role as the sarcastic Dr. Cox. This season gets a little more serious as J.D. rallies his friends to help Dr. Cox through an autoimmune illness that isn’t responding to treatment. all with a set of shifting changes happening throughout the hospital.

Why you should watch it: The original “Scrubs” is well-loved,and the revival’s first season earned largely positive reviews from critics and fans, proving the old magic is still intact. There are new episodes you can look forward to weekly that still bring the familiar feeling with gusto even after all these years.

Watch "Scrubs" season 2 on Hulu now

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