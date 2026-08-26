New on Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch

Summer is sadly coming to an end, but at least there are plenty of buzzy titles coming to streaming to distract us from the fact that the days are swiftly getting shorter and the temperatures are getting cooler.

With the end of one season and the beginning of the next comes a fresh wave of films and television shows to the top streaming services, including Hulu and Disney+. September 2026 will see the return of popular series including Ryan Murphy's long-running anthology "American Horror Story" and the Glen Powell-led comedy series "Chad Powers." And the film side of things will be equally stacked, with the streaming premiere of the Star Wars flick "The Mandalorian and Grogu."

Want to see what else is hitting the platform? Keep reading to check out our top picks and the full list of everything new on Hulu and Disney+ this month.

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New on Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026: Top picks

'The Mandalorian and Grogu'

The Mandalorian and Grogu | Official Trailer | In Theaters May 22 - YouTube Watch On

After soaring into movie theaters this past May, the big-screen sci-fi epic "The Mandalorian and Grogu" will make its Disney+ premiere on September 2. Directed by Jon Favreau and starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, Martin Scorsese and, of course, that adorable titular green alien, the film follows Din Djarin and Grogu as they hunt down ex-Imperial remnants and warlords for the New Republic.

But there's more Star Wars goodness where that comes from: The movie lands on Disney+ the same day as an official companion behind-the-scenes podcast, as well as the animated special "LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian," a comedic retelling of the live-action series.

Stream "The Mandalorian and Grogu" on Disney+ now

'Chad Powers' season 2

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Glen Powell's Chad Powers — aka the adopted, prosthetics-wearing alter ego of disgraced quarterback Russ Holiday — is back for a second round of the sports comedy, which premieres on September 3.

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The six-episode season will see Chad's odd behavior start to raise suspicions in those around him, including Coach Hudson (Steve Zahn) and Gerry (Colton Ryan), which threatens to expose his secret identity and jeopardize the entire football season. He'll find some unlikely help both on the field and off in the form of Ricky (Perry Mattfeld).

Stream "Chad Powers' on Hulu now

'American Horror Story' season 13

American Horror Story | Installment 13 Official Teaser | FX - YouTube Watch On

The fan-favorite horror anthology from Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk returns for lucky number 13 on September 24, with the first three half-hour episodes of the 13-part season. (Three more will follow on October 1, with a pair to follow on October 8, 15 and 22 respectively before the spooky finale on October 29.)

"Horror Story" regulars including Jessica Lange, Sarah Paulson and Evan Peter will all return to the freaky franchise for the momentous occasion, leading an all-star cast that also includes Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, Gabourey Sidibe, Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Jamie Brewer, John Carroll Lynch and Mena Suvari, among others.

"Which iconic horrors will return to haunt the hallowed halls of 13 and what new terrors await?" teases the official season 13 logline. "Light your candles, draw your pentagrams and prepare for a supreme surprise."

Stream "American Horror Story" on Hulu now

Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026

September 1

Hulu: Amsterdam (2022)

(2022) Hulu: The Bob's Burgers Movie (2022)

(2022) Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Hulu: Burlesque (2010)

(2010) Hulu: Coraline (2009)

(2009) Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro (Season 1) – Finale Episode

(Season 1) – Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

(Season 2) – Hulu: Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

(2009) Hulu: Ice Age: The Meltdown (2006)

(2006) Hulu: Inglourious Basterds (2009)

(2009) Hulu: Jennifer's Body (2009)

(2009) Hulu: Jerry Maguire (1996)

(1996) Hulu: Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018)

(2018) Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Hulu: Moneyball (2011)

(2011) Hulu: ParaNorman (2012)

September 2

Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu – Premiere

– Disney+: Star Wars : The Mandalorian and Grogu Official Podcast – Two-Episode Premiere @ 9 p.m. ET

– Disney+: LEGO Star Wars : The Mandalorian – Premiere

– Disney+ and Hulu: The One Shot (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

(Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Shards Official Podcast – Finale Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

– Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11: United We Stand – 25 Years Later

September 3

Hulu: Chad Powers (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Homicide Squad New Orleans (Season 3)

(Season 3) Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 1 and 2)

(Seasons 1 and 2) Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – New Episode @ 10 p.m. PT

September 4

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+: Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

(2019) Disney+: Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

September 5

Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+: Locker Diaries: Camp Rock: Shorts – Premiere

September 7

Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

(Season 1) – Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

(Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Poor Things (2023)

September 8

Hulu: Babylon (2022)

(2022) Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – Premiere @ 6 p.m. PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – Premiere @ 6 p.m. PT

– Hulu: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (Season 27) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 27) – Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 9

Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+: Pokémon: Indigo League (Season 1) – New Episodes

(Season 1) – Hulu: FX’s The Shards (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

Thursday 10

Disney+ and Hulu: Crime in Progress (Season 1)

(Season 1) Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – Premiere

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show Featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: MonsterQuest (Seasons 3 and 4)

(Seasons 3 and 4) Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway (Season 22) – Finale Episode @ 10 p.m. PT

September 11

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: 9/11 Tribute in Light: Live from Lower Manhattan – ABC News Live Special at 8 p.m. ET

September 12

Disney and Hulu+: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Hulu: Honey Lemon Soda (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Dubbed) – Hulu: A Sign of Affection (Season 1) (Dubbed) – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 1) (Dubbed) – Hulu: Suzume (Subbed & Dubbed) (2022)

September 13

Disney+: Kraven the Hunter

September 14

Hulu: Beyblade X (Season 2D) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Season 2D) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

(Season 1) – Hulu: Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

(2019) Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

September 15

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9pm PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9pm PT

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 16

Disney+ and Hulu: City of Blood (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Hulu Original) – Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two – Streaming Live at 8pm ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night One

(Season 35) (ABC) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Disney+ and Hulu: Minimum Security (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

(Hulu Original) – Disney+: PLAVE Asia Tour [DASH: Quantum Leap]

Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 2) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Unexpected Loves (Hulu Original) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 17

Disney+ and Hulu: Booked: First Day In (Season 4)

(Season 4) Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Night Two

(Season 35) (ABC) – Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 18

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – New Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 1

Disney+: Magicampers: Shorts (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 19

Disney+ and Hulu: Flex X Cop (Season 2) – Finale Episode

(Season 2) – Disney+ and Hulu: iHeartRadio Music Festival Livestream Day 2

Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 1

September 20

• Disney+: KeSPA Hanwha Life Invitational Livestream Day 2

September 21

Disney+: CoComelon: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – Episodes 1-10

(Season 1) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dragon Striker: Gorotama Stars (Season 1) – New Episodes

(Season 1) – Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

(Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

(Season 18) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: Wicked (2024)

September 22

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8 p.m. ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: Disney Princess: Create Your World x The LEGO Group

Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

September 23

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – New Episode

(Season 35) (ABC) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Made in Korea (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

(Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

September 24

Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story: 13 (Hulu Original) – Three-Episode Premiere @ 6 p.m. PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s American Horror Story Official Podcast – Premiere @ 6 p.m. PT

– Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast – New Episode

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Paranormal State (Seasons 4 and 6)

(Seasons 4 and 6) Disney+ and Hulu: Pawn Stars (Season 24)

September 25

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and the Avengers: Halloween Team-Up! – Special Episode

September 26

Disney+ and Hulu: Chilean Mine Rescue: Race Against Time – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

September 27

Hulu: A Complete Unknown (2024)

(2024) Disney+: The Simpsons (Season 37)

September 28

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – Premiere

(Season 37) (ABC) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Hulu: Futurama (Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Season Finale

(Season 14) (Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 18) (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

September 29

Disney+: Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) (ABC) – Streaming Live at 8 p.m. ET

(Season 35) (ABC) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga (Hulu Original) – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

(Hulu Original) – Hulu: FX’s The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast – New Episode @ 9 p.m. PT

– Disney+: The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Disney+ and Hulu: Project Runway All-Stars (Seasons 1-3)

(Seasons 1-3) Disney+: SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm (Season 3) – Special Episode

September 30

Hulu: Dancing with the Stars (Season 35) – New Episode

(Season 35) – Disney+: The Domonique Foxworth Show Podcast – Season 2 Episode

– Hulu: Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (2021) (Subbed & Dubbed)

(2021) (Subbed & Dubbed) Hulu: R.J. Decker (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode