3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 11-13)

Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows (or shows with new episodes) perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

First up is "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga." This spin-off of the hit series "Snowfall" brings back show stars Gail Bean and Isaiah John for another Los Angeles story, and it just had its series premiere this week. Once you've watched that, you can now binge all 21 episodes of "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" season 27, as well as every episode from the previous 26 seasons. Finally, "Chad Powers" season 2 dropped on Hulu last week, so if you haven't seen it already, start streaming it now.

Here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 40 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'The Drop: A Snowfall Saga'

The Drop: A Snowfall Saga | Teaser - Coming Up This Season | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? “The Drop: A Snowfall Saga” centers on “Snowfall” characters Wanda Bell (Gail Bean) and Leon Simmons (Isaiah John). These were more peripheral characters in the original series, but this time they get top billing as they fight to reinvent themselves in 90s Los Angeles and the rise of West Coast rap.

Why you should watch it: There aren't a ton of reviews in yet, but so far "The Drop" has a perfect 100% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The original series also often received high praise and was notable for telling the stories of Los Angeles from a different perspective. It seems like "The Drop" is more of the same.

Watch the series premiere of "The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" on Hulu now

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'Law and Order: Special Victims Unit' season 27

Law and Order SVU 27x02 Promo "A Waiver of Consent" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Police procedural crime drama series

What's it about? "In the criminal justice system, sexually based offenses are considered especially heinous. In New York City, the dedicated detectives who investigate these vicious felonies are members of an elite squad known as the Special Victims Unit. These are their stories."

Why you should watch it: Look, I don't need to convince you to watch "Law and Order: SVU." I don't need to sell you Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and a special cameo appearance by Christopher Meloni in the season 27 premiere. My job is simply to inform you that, if you have Hulu, you have the ability to stream all 594 episodes of "SVU" that have been released to date.

Watch "Law and Order: Special Victims Unit" season 27 on Hulu now

'Chad Powers' season 2

Official Season 2 Trailer | Chad Powers | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sports comedy series

What it's about: "Chad Powers" is based on Eli Manning's character of the same name from the documentary series "Eli's Places." This time around, it's movie star Glenn Powell playing former college football quarterback Russ Holliday, aka Chad Powers. See, Russ became persona non grata after a championship game gone wrong. So, he's adopted the persona of Chad (complete with wigs and prosthetics) to go incognito at a new, smaller school and get one last shot at glory.

Why you should watch it: While critics weren't so kind to "Chad Powers" season 1, season 2 is doing far better. It's currently rated 92% on Rotten Tomatoes, with audiences scoring it just a bit higher at 93%. Binge the whole second season right now.

Watch "Chad Powers" season 2 on Hulu now

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