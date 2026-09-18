3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Sept. 18-20)

Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows (or shows with new episodes) perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

First up is the ABC crime drama "R.J. Decker" season 2, which just debuted on Hulu this week. Once you've watched that, catch up on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 and "Futurama" season 14, both of which are almost done with their respective 10-episode seasons.

So, without further ado, here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 40 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'RJ Decker' season 2

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? “R.J. Decker" stars Scott Speedman as the titular character. He's a discredited Florida journalist turned private investigator, and he's dived into the weird criminal underworld of South Florida. That's put him in the path of Emi Ochoa (Jaina Lee Ortiz), who sent R.J. to prison on the orders of her father (David Zayas), whose death they're now investigating together.

Why you should watch it: The first season of this show was well-received by critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and audiences weren't too far behind. Just from the trailer for season 2 alone, it seems like it gets the tone of author Carl Hiaasen, whose 1987 novel "Double Whammy" this show is based on, pretty spot on. If you're looking for a new crime drama with a twisted sense of humor, stream "R.J. Decker" season 1 now, then check out the season 2 premiere, which dropped on Hulu earlier this week.

Watch the premiere of "R.J. Decker" season 2 on Hulu now

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'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' season 18

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia | S18 Teaser - The Gang Is Back | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What's it about? The gang — Charlie, Mac, Dee and Dennis (Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton) — is back for another season of hijinks. This season, they've already gone to college and the Renaissance Faire, as well as planned a wedding and a funeral. This past week, they tried to get people back off the wagon and drink at Paddy's Pub, after noticing a rise in non-alcoholic beer consumption.

Why you should watch it: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is never a bad time, and if you've watched any of the past 17 seasons, you probably already knew that. But if for some reason you've never seen this show or are still on the fence, now's the time to give it a shot. Whether you start with season 18 or season 1, you'll have a good time..

Watch the first six episodes of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 18 on Hulu now

'Futurama' season 14

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi sitcom series

What's it about? Set in the third millennium A.D., "Futurama" centers around a band of misfit humans, aliens, mutants and even a robot, masquerading as a delivery service. Don't expect many packages to make it to their destinations, though. This show is all about the hijinks and some clever zingers.

Why you should watch it: "Futurama" is one of the best animated sitcoms of this millennium, and it's rare that it doesn't score several big laughs in an episode. I won't pretend that recent seasons are as good as the older episodes before the switch to Hulu, but at least you can always go back and stream the old seasons once you've caught up on season 14.

Watch the first eight episodes of "Futurama" season 14 on Hulu now

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