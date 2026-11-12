5 new to Hulu movies I’d stream in November 2026 with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes, including James Cameron's masterpiece sci-fi sequel

Looking for something new to stream on Hulu this November? You’re in luck, as the streaming service has added plenty of movies to its library, including some highly rated picks that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Whether you’re after a gripping thriller, a feel-good adventure or something a little more unusual, there’s a good chance you’ll find your next movie night favorite among this month’s arrivals.

I’ve rounded up five new-to-Hulu movies that have earned at least 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, so you can spend less time scrolling and more time watching something worthwhile. From acclaimed releases to overlooked gems, these picks offer a little bit of everything without asking you to take a gamble on your next stream. Better still, each one has the critical reception on Rotten Tomatoes to back it up, making this a great place to start if you’re struggling to decide what to watch this November.

The best movies to stream on Hulu in November 2026

‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ (2022)

THE BANSHEES OF INISHERIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

“The Banshees of Inisherin” reunites director Martin McDonagh with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, 14 years after they starred together in “In Bruges.” Set on a fictional island off Ireland’s west coast in 1923, this dark tragic comedy is all about a fractured friendship. McDonagh originally developed the story from an unproduced stage play intended to complete his “Aran Islands” trilogy. The film also makes striking use of its setting, with beautiful coastal scenery providing a backdrop to the increasingly uncomfortable events unfolding between its residents.

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The film follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), whose relationship takes a turn when Colm suddenly decides he no longer wants to speak to Pádraic. Confused and hurt, Pádraic repeatedly attempts to understand his former friend’s decision and restore their friendship. However, Colm remains determined to cut ties. With Pádraic’s sister (Kerry Condon) and troubled local Dominic (Barry Keoghan) caught up in the situation, their bitter disagreement leads to a series of shocking events.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch "The Banshees of Inisherin" on Hulu now

‘Black Bag’ (2025)

BLACK BAG - Official Trailer [HD] - Only in Theaters March 14 - YouTube Watch On

One of the most overlooked movies of 2025 has to be the spy thriller “Black Bag.” Director Steven Soderbergh reunites with screenwriter David Koepp for a tightly constructed mystery that puts professional secrets and personal relationships under the spotlight. Rather than relying on huge action sequences, the film builds tension through its conversations and character interactions. The dinner scenes are a particular highlight, using clever camera work and the film’s confined settings to keep you guessing about who’s telling the truth.

George Woodhouse (Michael Fassbender) is a highly skilled British intelligence officer given just one week to investigate the disappearance of a top-secret cyberweapon known as Severus. However, his investigation takes a personal turn when his wife, Kathryn (Cate Blanchett), a fellow intelligence agent, becomes one of five suspects believed to have leaked the dangerous technology. Determined to uncover the truth, George begins investigating his colleagues, and must work out who is responsible before Severus can be used.

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Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch "Black Bag" on Hulu now

‘War for the Planet of the Apes’ (2017)

War for the Planet of the Apes | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX - YouTube Watch On

“War for the Planet of the Apes” brings the modern reboot trilogy to a powerful conclusion. It’s also a remarkable achievement in visual effects, pushing performance-capture technology to new levels of realism. The digital apes look particularly convincing in the film’s snowy, muddy outdoor environments, thanks in part to director Matt Reeves filming on real locations in Canada rather than relying on indoor studios. It’s a must-watch for fans of the franchise and a fantastic showcase for what modern visual effects can achieve.

Caesar (Andy Serkis) and his fellow apes are forced into a brutal conflict with a human military faction led by the ruthless Colonel (Woody Harrelson). After a devastating attack on their home leaves Caesar with a personal score to settle, he sets out to track down the Colonel, accompanied by his closest allies. Along the way, they encounter a young girl named Nova (Amiah Miller) and a peculiar ape called Bad Ape (Steve Zahn). Meanwhile, the Colonel prepares to launch a final assault that could determine the future of both species.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch "War for the Planet of the Apes" on Hulu now

‘Aliens’ (1986)

Aliens (1986) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I’ll take pretty much any opportunity to talk about “Aliens,” especially as it’s my favorite franchise ever made. Hulu adding the 40th anniversary edition makes this an even better excuse to revisit James Cameron’s sci-fi classic, complete with digital collector’s edition features exploring its production, legacy and impact. Cameron takes the franchise in a different direction from Ridley Scott’s original, trading its claustrophobic horror for a more action-packed fight for survival. I still can’t decide whether I prefer this or “Alien,” but there’s no denying that “Aliens” is a masterpiece.

Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) awakens from hypersleep 57 years after escaping the deadly creature that killed her crewmates. When she discovers that a human colony has been established on the same planet where her previous encounter took place, she is asked to accompany a squad of Colonial Marines to investigate after all contact with the settlement is lost. Arriving on LV-426, the team discovers a devastated colony and a young survivor named Newt (Carrie Henn). With hundreds of hostile alien creatures lurking nearby, Ripley and the Marines must fight to survive.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch "Aliens" on Hulu now

‘Paddington in Peru’ (2024)

PADDINGTON IN PERU – Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

If you need a mood-booster this weekend, “Paddington in Peru” should be at the top of your watchlist. The third film based on Michael Bond’s beloved children’s books takes Paddington away from his familiar London surroundings and sends him on an adventure through the Amazon rainforest and the Andes. The change of scenery gives the movie a fresh look, with colorful jungle landscapes and misty mountain backdrops adding plenty of visual appeal. It still has the warmth and charm you’d expect from the franchise, but there’s a bigger sense of adventure this time around.

“Paddington in Peru” follows the lovable marmalade-loving bear as he travels from London to Peru with the Brown family to visit his Aunt Lucy. However, upon their arrival, they discover that Lucy has mysteriously disappeared into the Amazon rainforest, leaving behind an enigmatic map. Determined to find her, Paddington and the Browns enlist the help of riverboat captain Hunter Cabot (Antonio Banderas) and his daughter Gina (Carla Tous). Their search takes them deep into the jungle, where they encounter clues pointing towards the legendary lost city of El Dorado.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 93%

Watch "Paddington in Peru" on Hulu from Nov. 15

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