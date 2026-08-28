3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Aug. 28-30)

Hulu is a great streaming service if you're looking for new shows to binge this weekend. It features a deep library of series from a range of Disney-owned networks, including FX, ABC and 20th Television. It also has tons of original hit shows that you don't want to miss. As per usual, this week, I've put together a list of three newly added shows perfect for adding to your weekend watchlist.

First up is "Adults" season 2. This show was a surprise hit last year and even got a special prequel episode from FX just last month. Once you're done catching up on that, make sure to check out "Futurama" season 14 for some mindless animated mayhem. Finally, you need to be watching "Furious." This serial killer crime drama is one of the summer's surprise hits, and the season finale is coming on Monday — time to catch up.

Here are three new to Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend, and why you need to watch them. For more recommendations, check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2026.

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Malcolm McMillan Streaming Editor Malcolm has been with Tom's Guide since 2022 and watches dozens of shows each year, so you don't need to watch any bad ones. He's already watched over 35 seasons of TV this year, and thankfully, it's mostly been good.

'Adults' season 2

Adults | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Situational comedy series

What it's about: "Adults" stars Malik Elassal, Lucy Freyer, Jack Innanen, Amita Rao and Owen Thiele as Samir, Billie, Paul Baker, Issa, and Anton, respectively. They're close friends struggling to navigate the challenges of being an adult while all living together in Samir's childhood home.

Why you should watch it: If this show feels like "Girls" to you, you're not alone. In the trailer, Zosia Mamet, who starred in the HBO series, references this close resemblance, saying, "You think you're the first ones to be young and adorable in New York?" So, if shows like "Girls" speak to you, then "Adults" needs to be on your watchlist this weekend.

Watch the two-episode premiere of "Adults" season 2 on Hulu now

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'Futurama' season 14

Futurama | Season 14 Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated sci-fi sitcom series

What's it about? Set in the third millennium A.D., "Futurama" centers around a delivery service run by a band of misfit humans, aliens, mutants and even a robot. Don't expect many packages making it to their destinations, though. This show is all about the hijinks.

Why you should watch it: "Futurama" may be from the third millennium, but it is one of the best animated sitcoms of this millennium. While some of the most recent seasons may not be as good as the first several, they're still guaranteed to earn a laugh or two. Plus, you can binge the old seasons once you've caught up on season 14.

Watch the first five episodes of "Futurama" season 14 on Hulu now

'Furious' season 1

Furious | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime drama series

What's it about? "Furious" stars Emmy Rossum as former NYPD homicide detective Alice Black. She's now working for the FBI, and she's on the hunt for a serial killer (Lola Petticrew). But in a twist, this killer is really a sex trafficking survivor on a quest for vigilante justice. That might be enough to stop Alice from bringing her in when it's time to make the arrest.

Why you should watch it: This show has been a big hit for Hulu, with an impressive 98% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and 89% from audiences. It's already the show of the summer, and it's been renewed for season 2. Catch up before the season finale on Monday.

Watch the first seven episodes of "Furious" on Hulu now

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