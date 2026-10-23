3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 23-25)

We're rolling through October faster than the leaves are falling off the trees, and that means we've landed at another weekend where you should head to Hulu to find something new to watch. There's always something to discover on the streamer, and this weekend is no different, with tricks and treats galore to keep you binge-watching all the way through. So, without further ado, here are three new titles worth adding to your queue this weekend.

Dive into the South Korean romance “Between Steps” for a huge dose of addictive slow-burn romance. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ahn Pan-seok, it follows a former swimmer and a woman starting over as they fall for each other in a university robotics lab.

Then you can change gears with “Phony,” a twisty new mystery starring Connie Britton and Sam Nivola. When a teenager wakes up in the hospital after a car crash, he’s convinced his mom has been replaced by an imposter, even though nobody else notices.

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Next, Ethan Hawke returns in “The Lowdown” season 2, the acclaimed crime caper from “Reservation Dogs” creator Sterlin Harjo, with Tommy Lee Jones joining the fun as Hawke’s “truthstorian” bookseller digs into a new mystery in Tulsa.

Want more to choose from? Check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026 and keep coming back as we keep you updated every week.

'Between Steps'

Between Steps | official Trailer | starring | Choo Young Woo | Kim So Hyun | Disney plus - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Korean drama

What it’s about? Park Min-jae (Choo Young-woo) was a promising competitive swimmer until illness cost him his leg. But he hasn't let that get him down -- he's been able to settle into a calmer life as a robotics PhD student. When Im Yu-jin (Kim So-hyun), a woman starting over after her own plans fell apart, stumbles into his world and takes up robotics herself, the two are drawn together in this slow-burn romance.

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Why you should watch it: This slow but absolutely lovely drama is a low-key antidote to some of the flashier, busier Korean dramas, and there's impeccable chemistry between its two leads. If you’re a K-drama fan or just want something gentle and character-driven to sink into, this is an excellent place to start and may just kick off a K-drama addiction.

Watch "Between Steps" on Hulu now

'Phony'

Phony | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Mystery

What it’s about? “Phony” starts with a question most of us never have to ask: what if your mother wasn’t really your mother? Sam Nivola (“The White Lotus”) plays Sonny, a teenager who’s weirdly close to his single mom Ellen (Connie Britton), who also happens to be the principal of his school. On the night he’s supposed to lose his virginity, Sonny’s car crashes in the woods, and when he wakes up in the hospital, he’s convinced the woman at his bedside is an imposter wearing his mother’s face, even though no one else seems to notice. That's just the beginning of the weirdness as things spiral even further out of controll.

Why you should watch it: Created by Nick Paley and executive produced by “The Cabin in the Woods” writer Drew Goddard, “Phony” is one of the mjost intriguing original series you'll see this year. It’s strange, funny and unsettling in equal measure, and a good pick for diving into around Halloween.

Watch 'Phony' on Hulu now

'The Lowdown' season 2

The Lowdown | Season 2 Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Crime

What it’s about? Ethan Hawke returns as Lee Raybon, the self-described “truthstorian” at the heart of Sterlin Harjo’s acclaimed series. Lee runs a struggling bookstore, but his real calling is digging into local corruption as an amateur investigative journalist. In season 2, he agrees to help a public defender (Betty Gilpin) after one of her clients vanishes inside a prison, and his life gets even stranger when his estranged father, Lee Raybon Sr. (Tommy Lee Jones), rolls back into town.

Why you should watch it: From the creator of “Reservation Dogs,” “The Lowdown” was one of the most acclaimed new shows of 2025, and this season doubles down with the addition of heavyweights like Tommy Lee Jones. Hawke has an exciting role as the eccentric, truth-obsessed Lee, and Harjo’s accurate portrait of Tulsa makes the entire series feel authentic as its stories dig into believable corruption.

Watch "The Lowdown" season 2 on Hulu now

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