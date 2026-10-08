Already in the Halloween mood? Thankfully, the best streaming services are leaning into all things spooky and spine-chilling for October 2026 and Hulu is very much included in that, with the platform welcoming both new horror movies and old eerie favorites in the weeks leading up to All Hallows' Eve.

That means there's plenty to choose from if you're looking for a chilling, thrilling title to click "Play" on this weekend. If you're a Tim Burton diehard, there's the gothic '90s charmer "Edward Scissorhands" (arguably the sweetest flick in the filmmaker's freaky oeuvre). But if you want something to get your pulse racing, check out Ari Aster's directorial debut, "Hereditary" (one of the most unsettling horror movies of the past decade), or "Hokum," Damian McCarthy's new supernatural-horror film starring Adam Scott.

That should keep you thoroughly entertained until the Sunday Scaries start rolling in. But if you need even more streaming inspiration, you can browse the rest in our roundup of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ this month.

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'Hokum'

HOKUM - Official Trailer - In Theaters May 1 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Supernatural horror

What's it about? Known for horror flicks like 2020's "Caveat" and 2024's "Oddity," Cork-born filmmaker Damian McCarthy adds to that chilling filmography with this year's "Hokum," starring Adam Scott as a reclusive American novelist who travels to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents' ashes, only to become consumed by the tale of Cailleach, an ancient witch who is allegedly haunting the honeymoon suite.

Why you need to watch it: Equal parts frightening and folksy, "Hokum" is "a classic haunted house story enriched with atmospheric folklore and perfectly-timed shocks, per the critical consensus on Rotten Tomatoes, where the horror film has a stellar 90% approval rating. The title "further solidifies writer-director Damian McCarthy as a modern master of horror," the consensus continues.

Stream "Hokum" on Hulu starting October 10

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'Hereditary'

Hereditary | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror/Mystery

What's it about? After their reclusive matriarch Ellen Taper Leigh (an uncredited appearance by Pat Barnett Carr) passes away, the Graham family — including Ellen's daughter Annie (Toni Collette), her husband Steve (Gabriel Byrne), and their children Peter (Alex Wolff) and Charlie (Milly Shapiro) — not only have to navigate their grief but also dark, occult secrets about their ancestry. As they dig deeper into their disturbing familial history, their desperation to outrun that sinister fate threatens to take over.

Why you should watch it: Anchored by a terrifyingly raw lead performance by a powerhouse Collette (yes, we're still smarting over the fact that she didn't get a deserved Oscar nod for this one), "Hereditary" creeps up on you with its slow-burn psychological dread, a curdling reminder that generational trauma can be just as frightening as jump scares.

Watch "Hereditary" on Hulu now

'Edward Scissorhands'

Edward Scissorhands (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Fantasy/Romance

What's it about? Johnny Depp stars as our titular Edward, a gentle-hearted humanoid who has scissor blades instead of hands. When suburban mom Peg Boggs (Dianne Wiest) unexpectedly discovers him, she takes the orphaned young man from his dark, isolated mansion, brings him home to her colorful (and curious) cul-de-sac, and introduces him to her family (played by Alan Arkin, Winona Ryder and Robert Oliveri). Soon, the sweetly odd Edward captures the attention and the heart of Peg's teenage daughter, Kim.

Why you need to watch it: Out of all modern-day filmmakers, Tim Burton is arguably the one most synonymous with the spirit of Halloween, what with his darkly whimsical movies like "Beetlejuice," "Corpse Bride," "Sleepy Hollow," and more. But "Edward Scissorhands" is one of Burton's most unabashedly romantic and tender films and is a heartfelt reprieve from October's usual horror marathon of movies.

Watch "Edward Scissorhands" on Hulu now

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