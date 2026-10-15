3 new Hulu shows you need to binge-watch this weekend (Oct. 16-18)

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Hulu has you covered, with a massive library of shows from Disney-owned networks like FX and ABC. There, you'll find plenty of exciting additions that are either premiering on the streamer or being added for the first time. To help you sort through the chaos, I’ve rounded up three newly added shows (or shows with new episodes) you should consider adding to your to-watch list.

First up is “Grey’s Anatomy” season 23, which keeps the chaos at Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial going as the doctors scramble to handle a mass-casualty disaster and the fallout from a new VIP wing. Next, “9-1-1: Nashville” returns for a second season of high-octane rescues and soapy drama.

For anime fans, the cozy isekai comedy “Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill” has landed its English-dubbed first season, following a salaryman whose grocery-shopping superpower turns him into the fantasy world’s unlikeliest chef in, well, another world.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

So, without further ado, here are three new titles worth binge-watching this weekend. Want more to choose from? Check out the full list of everything new to Hulu and Disney+ in October 2026.

'Grey's Anatomy' season 23

Official Trailer | Scrubs Season 2 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Medical drama

What it’s about: TV’s longest-running primetime medical drama returns for a 23rd season, picking back up with the doctors of Seattle’s Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The premiere throws the staff straight into crisis (surprise!) when a collision at the airport floods the ER with critically injured patients. Meanwhile, the hospital unveils a controversial new VIP floor, forcing the surgeons to make more of the impossible choices this series is known for.

Why you should watch it: After more than two decades, “Grey’s Anatomy” still delivers high-stakes surgeries, messy romances, and emotional gut-punches. It's the same as it's ever been, which is good news if you don't want the formula to change at all.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch "Grey's Anatomy" season 23 on Hulu starting October 16

'9-1-1: Nashville' season 2

9-1-1: Nashville | Season 2 Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Drama

What it’s about: The latest spinoff in Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear’s “9-1-1” franchise returns for a second season, following the first responders of Station 113 of the Nashville Fire Department as they race to handle the city’s most harrowing emergencies. Captain Don Hart (Chris O’Donnell), whose wealthy wife Blythe (Jessica Capshaw) and dispatcher sister-in-law Cammie (Kimberly Williams-Paisley) are tangled up in the station’s personal and professional drama. All this, with a country music backdrop.

Why you should watch it: If you love the over-the-top rescues and big emotions of the “9-1-1” universe, “Nashville” delivers the same adrenaline with a Southern twist and a charismatic cast led by O’Donnell. It’s pure popcorn procedural fun, perfect for a weekly dose of chaos.

Watch ''9-1-1: Nashville' season 2 on Hulu starting October 16

'Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill' season 1

Campfire Cooking in Another World with my Absurd Skill | OFFICIAL TRAILER - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Isekai anime

What it’s about: When a magical kingdom tries to summon a team of heroes, they’re dismayed to wind up with Tsuyoshi Mukouda, a normal salaryman whose only unique power is a skill called Online Grocery, which lets him cheaply buy ordinary food and goods from modern-day Japan. In a fantasy world where those everyday items are rare luxuries, that turns out to be anything but useless, especially since cooking with Earth ingredients grants powerful buffs to whoever eats his meals. Mukouda's cooking soon attracts Fel, a legendary and fearsome wolf known as a Fenrir, who talks him into a contract in exchange for being fed, along with a cute baby slime named Sui, who joins the growing party.

Why you should watch it: This is the cozy, feel-good side of the isekai genre, with plenty of mouth-watering meals to follow if that's your thing. Mukouda’s hopelessly overpowered companions handle the fighting while he handles the cooking, and the whole thing is as relaxing as it is charming. It also has excellent animation thanks to MAPPA.

Watch "Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill" on Hulu now

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow us on TikTok and Instagram.