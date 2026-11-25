Well, it’s officially happened: We’ve nearly made it to December, and the holidays are in full swing, which makes it a fine time to settle in with a fresh batch of titles new on Hulu and Disney+. December’s lineup across the streaming siblings is packed with everything from a fan-favorite mystery-comedy heading across the pond to an animated holiday misadventure and gaming’s biggest awards show making its Disney+ debut.

The month kicks off on Dec. 4 when a certain middle-school troublemaker and his family trade snow for sand in a new animated holiday comedy, only for their tropical resort getaway to unravel fast. A few days later, on Dec. 8, a beloved true-crime-podcaster trio packs their bags for the U.K. to crack the murder of an audio rival in a newly retitled sixth season. Then, on Dec. 10, host Geoff Keighley takes the stage as gaming's biggest night streams live on Disney+ for the very first time, handing out Game of the Year and rolling out the surprise trailers the show is known for.

With a couple of returning favorites carrying over from earlier in the season, too, there’s plenty to keep your queue busy. Want to see what else is landing on your watchlist? Keep reading for our top picks and the full list of everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ this December. And if you're not yet a subscriber, the streamers are offering one of the best Black Friday streaming deals, with the duo bundle discounted to just $4.99/month (down from $12.99) for a full year.

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New on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2026: Top picks

'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway'

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway | Streaming December 4 on Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Greg Heffley and his family swap what could be a cold, stressful Christmas for a tropical island resort in this animated holiday comedy, and true to form, the vacation falls apart almost immediately. As you can imagine, things like sunburn, stomach bugs, and some awful bad luck turn what could be a fun getaway into a stressful side quest.

Adapted from Jeff Kinney’s 12th book, it’s the fourth animated "Wimpy Kid" film for Disney+ after last year’s “The Last Straw,” and the second with a Christmas theme after 2023’s “Cabin Fever.” And you'll love the familiar voices, too: Fred Armisen and Beau Bridges star in this hit for the whole family.

Stream on Disney Plus beginning December 4

'Only Murders in London' ('Only Murders in the Building' season 6)

Only Murders in London | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Charles, Oliver and Mabel are leaving the Arconia behind. For season 6, the Emmy-winning Hulu whodunit relocates to London, taking Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez across the Atlantic. The movie is a big enough deal that the series has even been retitled “Only Murders in London.”

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The trio is on the trail of whoever killed true crime podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), the cliffhanger that capped season 5. You can expect the same kind of twists and sardonic humor that you fell in love with throughout the rest of the five seasons, but now with a fun new location that promises more of the same. If you're like us, December 8 can't come fast enough.

Stream on Disney Plus and Hulu beginning December 8

'The Game Awards 2026'

THE GAME AWARDS: 2026 Nominee Reveal! (Game of the Year) - YouTube Watch On

Gaming’s biggest night is headed to Disney+ for the first time this year. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, "The Game Awards" hands out Game of the Year and dozens of other trophies, though the show is just as well known for its stream of world premieres and surprise trailers.

The 2025 edition drew a record 171 million livestreams. This year, it'll air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles so you can catch nominees like Grand Theft Auto VI, Resident Evil: Requiem, and Big Walk vie for some of the most coveted recognition in gaming.

Stream on Disney+ beginning December 10

Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2026

December 1

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Cast Away (2000)

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)

Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)

Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)

Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)

Hulu: Home Alone 3 (1997)

Hulu: Home Alone 4 (2002)

Hulu: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)

Hulu: Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)

Hulu: Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)

Hulu: Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

Hulu: The Martian (2015)

Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) – New Episodes

Disney+: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – New Episodes

Hulu: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Hulu: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)

Hulu: The Santa Clause 2 (2002)

Hulu: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: While You Were Sleeping (1995)

Disney+ and Hulu: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC) - Holiday Special

December 2

Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Hulu: All's Fair: Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas (ABC) – Holiday Special

Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with The Holidays (ABC) – Holiday Special

Disney+: Disney Storytime (Season 1) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Holiday Special Episode

Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

Hulu: Rivals Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hulu: The Witch (2015)

December 3

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode

Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3) – Premiere

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – Holiday Special Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode

December 4

Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes

Hulu: Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode

Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

December 5

Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episodes

Disney+: Ozzy Fox – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

December 6

Hulu: The Alto Knights (2025)

Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET

Hulu: The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 7

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025)

Hulu: Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas – Holiday Short Premiere

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

December 8

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere

Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 9

Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – New Episodes

Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes

December 10

Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: The Game Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 7:30pm ET

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – Finale Episode

Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Finale Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

December 11

Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes

Hulu: Just Play Dead (2026)

Disney+: My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie (2007)

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Finale Episodes

Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Finale Episode

Hulu: Press Your Luck (Season 7) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

December 12

Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode

Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode

December 13

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 14

Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

December 15

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes

Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 16

Disney+: Bluey Cookalongs (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode

December 17

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA

Hulu: Jesus: His Life (Season 1)

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

December 18

Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026

Hulu: I Love Boosters (2026)

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode

December 19

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episodes

Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 5) – Premiere

December 20

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 21

Disney+: Beach Boys (Season 1) – Premiere

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 1-5) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Disney+: Galileo (Seasons 1-2) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Long Vacation (Season 1) – Premiere

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: The Confidence Man (Season 1) – Premiere

Disney+: Yamato Nadeshiko (Season 1) – Premiere

December 22

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 23

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

December 24

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode

December 25

Disney+: Dunk the Halls – Streaming Live @ 12pm ET

Hulu: Space Cadet (2024)

Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode

December 26

Disney+ and Hulu: Animal Oddballs (Season 1) – Premiere @ 9pm ET

Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) – Holiday Special

Hulu: Forbidden Fruits (2026)

December 27

Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: The Rivals of Amziah King (2025)

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 28

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)

Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode

December 29

Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode

Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode

December 30

Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode

Disney+ and Hulu: Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere

Disney+: Project Runway (Season 13-16)

December 31

Disney+ and Hulu: The Year: 2026 (ABC) – Annual Special Premiere

Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode

Hulu: Duck Dynasty: FlashQuack (Season 1)

Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode

Disney+: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET