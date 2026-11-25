New on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
'Only Murders in the Building' travels to London and your favorite games are up for recognition
Well, it’s officially happened: We’ve nearly made it to December, and the holidays are in full swing, which makes it a fine time to settle in with a fresh batch of titles new on Hulu and Disney+. December’s lineup across the streaming siblings is packed with everything from a fan-favorite mystery-comedy heading across the pond to an animated holiday misadventure and gaming’s biggest awards show making its Disney+ debut.
The month kicks off on Dec. 4 when a certain middle-school troublemaker and his family trade snow for sand in a new animated holiday comedy, only for their tropical resort getaway to unravel fast. A few days later, on Dec. 8, a beloved true-crime-podcaster trio packs their bags for the U.K. to crack the murder of an audio rival in a newly retitled sixth season. Then, on Dec. 10, host Geoff Keighley takes the stage as gaming's biggest night streams live on Disney+ for the very first time, handing out Game of the Year and rolling out the surprise trailers the show is known for.
With a couple of returning favorites carrying over from earlier in the season, too, there’s plenty to keep your queue busy. Want to see what else is landing on your watchlist? Keep reading for our top picks and the full list of everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ this December. And if you're not yet a subscriber, the streamers are offering one of the best Black Friday streaming deals, with the duo bundle discounted to just $4.99/month (down from $12.99) for a full year.
New on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2026: Top picks
'Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway'
Greg Heffley and his family swap what could be a cold, stressful Christmas for a tropical island resort in this animated holiday comedy, and true to form, the vacation falls apart almost immediately. As you can imagine, things like sunburn, stomach bugs, and some awful bad luck turn what could be a fun getaway into a stressful side quest.
Adapted from Jeff Kinney’s 12th book, it’s the fourth animated "Wimpy Kid" film for Disney+ after last year’s “The Last Straw,” and the second with a Christmas theme after 2023’s “Cabin Fever.” And you'll love the familiar voices, too: Fred Armisen and Beau Bridges star in this hit for the whole family.
Stream on Disney Plus beginning December 4
'Only Murders in London' ('Only Murders in the Building' season 6)
Charles, Oliver and Mabel are leaving the Arconia behind. For season 6, the Emmy-winning Hulu whodunit relocates to London, taking Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez across the Atlantic. The movie is a big enough deal that the series has even been retitled “Only Murders in London.”
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The trio is on the trail of whoever killed true crime podcaster Cinda Canning (Tina Fey), the cliffhanger that capped season 5. You can expect the same kind of twists and sardonic humor that you fell in love with throughout the rest of the five seasons, but now with a fun new location that promises more of the same. If you're like us, December 8 can't come fast enough.
Stream on Disney Plus and Hulu beginning December 8
'The Game Awards 2026'
Gaming’s biggest night is headed to Disney+ for the first time this year. Hosted by Geoff Keighley, "The Game Awards" hands out Game of the Year and dozens of other trophies, though the show is just as well known for its stream of world premieres and surprise trailers.
The 2025 edition drew a record 171 million livestreams. This year, it'll air live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles so you can catch nominees like Grand Theft Auto VI, Resident Evil: Requiem, and Big Walk vie for some of the most coveted recognition in gaming.
Stream on Disney+ beginning December 10
Everything new on Hulu and Disney+ in December 2026
December 1
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Cast Away (2000)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid (2010)
- Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days (2012)
- Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
- Hulu: Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul (2017)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992)
- Hulu: Home Alone 3 (1997)
- Hulu: Home Alone 4 (2002)
- Hulu: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist (2012)
- Hulu: Home Sweet Home Alone (2021)
- Hulu: Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
- Hulu: Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)
- Hulu: The Martian (2015)
- Disney+: Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends (Season 1) – New Episodes
- Disney+: The Melon Patch (Season 1) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Phony (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Hulu: Romy and Michele's High School Reunion (1997)
- Hulu: The Santa Clause 2 (2002)
- Hulu: The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006)
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: While You Were Sleeping (1995)
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular (ABC) - Holiday Special
December 2
- Hulu: All’s Fair (Season 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Hulu: All's Fair: Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: CMA Country Christmas (ABC) – Holiday Special
- Disney+ and Hulu: Dancing with The Holidays (ABC) – Holiday Special
- Disney+: Disney Storytime (Season 1) – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Phineas and Ferb – Holiday Special Episode
- Hulu: Rivals (Season 2, Part 2) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
- Hulu: Rivals Official Podcast (Season 2) – Finale Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Hulu: The Witch (2015)
December 3
- Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
- Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode
- Hulu: Dance Moms: A New Era (Season 3) – Premiere
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – New Episode
- Disney+: Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 5) – Holiday Special Episode
- Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – New Episode
December 4
- Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Celebrity Family Feud (Season 12) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode
- Disney+: Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: The Getaway – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
December 5
- Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET
- Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Ozzy Fox – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Perfect Lie (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
December 6
- Hulu: The Alto Knights (2025)
- Disney+: Asia Artist Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 4am ET
- Hulu: The Ballad of Wallis Island (2025)
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 7
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
- Hulu: Becoming Led Zeppelin (2025)
- Hulu: Bob’s Burgers: On the Fort Day of Christmas – Holiday Short Premiere
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
December 8
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in the Building (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – Two-Episode Premiere
- Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 9
- Disney+ and Hulu: 2026 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
- Disney+: Disney Jr. Ariel - The Little Mermaid (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Merry Berry Love (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Disney+: Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Chibi: Shorts – New Episodes
- Disney+: Pokémon the Series: The Beginning (Season 2) – New Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Style Wars (Season 1) (Hulu Original) – Finale Episodes
December 10
- Hulu: Abbott Elementary (Season 6) (ABC) – New Episode
- Disney+: Countdown to Avengers: Doomsday Official Podcast – New Episode
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: The Game Awards 2026 – Streaming Live @ 7:30pm ET
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Kardashians (Season 8) – Finale Episode
- Hulu: Scrubs (Season 2) (ABC) – Finale Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
December 11
- Hulu: ‘Can You Hide…Shaq?’ (ESPN Original) (ESPN, ABC) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Just Play Dead (2026)
- Disney+: My Friends Tigger & Pooh: Super Sleuth Christmas Movie (2007)
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians (Season 3) – Finale Episodes
- Disney+ and Hulu: Percy Jackson and the Olympians Official Podcast (Season 3) – Finale Episode
- Hulu: Press Your Luck (Season 7) (ABC) – Holiday Special Episode
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
December 12
- Hulu: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 7) (ABC) – New Episode
- Disney+: How Not to Draw: Shorts (Season 5) – New Episode
December 13
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 14
- Hulu: America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 37) (ABC) – New Episode
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episodes
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
December 15
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episodes
- Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 16
- Disney+: Bluey Cookalongs (Season 1) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Disney+ and Hulu: Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang – New Podcast Episode
December 17
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA
- Hulu: Jesus: His Life (Season 1)
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
December 18
- Hulu: iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2026
- Hulu: I Love Boosters (2026)
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – New Episode
December 19
- Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales (Season 8) – New Episodes
- Disney+: Chibiverse (Season 5) – Premiere
December 20
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 21
- Disney+: Beach Boys (Season 1) – Premiere
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Emergency Room 24 Hours (Seasons 1-5) – Premiere - All Episodes Streaming
- Disney+: Galileo (Seasons 1-2) – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Long Vacation (Season 1) – Premiere
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Pod Meets World – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: The Confidence Man (Season 1) – Premiere
- Disney+: Yamato Nadeshiko (Season 1) – Premiere
December 22
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to Football (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Stick to United with Wayne Rooney (Season 1) – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 23
- Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
December 24
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Hey Jonas! – New Podcast Episode
December 25
- Disney+: Dunk the Halls – Streaming Live @ 12pm ET
- Hulu: Space Cadet (2024)
- Hulu: Tokyo Revengers: War of the Three Titans Arc (Hulu Original) – Finale Episode
December 26
- Disney+ and Hulu: Animal Oddballs (Season 1) – Premiere @ 9pm ET
- Disney+: Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (Season 8) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade (ABC) – Holiday Special
- Hulu: Forbidden Fruits (2026)
December 27
- Hulu: The Mess Around – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: The Rivals of Amziah King (2025)
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 28
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Handsome – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Mother Knows Murder with Niecy Nash-Betts and Dia La Ren – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Teen Titans Go! (Season 9)
- Hulu: That Was Us – New Podcast Episode
December 29
- Disney+ and Hulu: Best Friends – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Clues – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in London (Season 6) (Hulu Original) – New Episode
- Hulu: Only Murders in the Building Podcast (Season 6) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Perfect Person – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: StraightioLab – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Thanks Dad with Ego Nwodim – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: We’re Here to Help – New Podcast Episode
December 30
- Disney+ and Hulu: Disney Twisted-Wonderland: The Animation - Episode of Savanaclaw (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – New Episode
- Disney+ and Hulu: Lilas Dreams & Memories (Season 1) (Disney+ Original) – Premiere
- Disney+: Project Runway (Season 13-16)
December 31
- Disney+ and Hulu: The Year: 2026 (ABC) – Annual Special Premiere
- Hulu: Desperately Devoted – New Podcast Episode
- Hulu: Duck Dynasty: FlashQuack (Season 1)
- Hulu: Fake Doctors, Real Friends with Zach and Donald – New Podcast Episode
- Disney+: Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2027 – Streaming Live @ 8pm ET
More from Tom's Guide
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- Disney Plus is getting another price hike — here's how much you'll pay
- Everything Disney announced at Destination D23 2025 — including news from 'Avengers: Doomsday,' 'Toy Story 5,' 'The Mandalorian & Grogu' and more
Brittany Vincent has been covering video games and tech for over 13 years for publications including Tom's Guide, MTV, Rolling Stone, CNN, Popular Science, Playboy, IGN, GamesRadar, Polygon, Kotaku, Maxim, and more. She's also appeared as a panelist at video game conventions like PAX East and PAX West and has coordinated social media for companies like CNET. When she's not writing or gaming, she's looking for the next great visual novel in the vein of Saya no Uta. You can follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake.
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