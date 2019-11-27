Samsung's best cheap Galaxy phone just crashed to $275

Not everyone wants or needs a super-expensive flagship smartphone in their pocket. A growing number of midrange options are more than good enough for most people, and they'll cost just a fraction of what you'd pay for a four-figure iPhone. This Black Friday, you can get one of the best midrange phones out there — Samsung's Galaxy A50 — for $75 off.

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy A50 for just $275 right now, unlocked. This handset normally costs $350, which is already a pretty good value for a phone with three cameras on the back, a class-leading OLED display and enough power for most popular games, aside from those super-demanding titles.

Samsung Galaxy A50: was $350 now $275 @ Amazon

The A50 isn't just the best midrange Galaxy ever — it's one of the best unlocked midrange phones, period. And it's a great choice for anyone on a budget now that it's $75 off for Black Friday.View Deal

The Galaxy A50 packs a 4,000-mAh battery and can recharge at 15-watt speed, which is pretty snappy among lower-priced phones. It also comes with Android 9 Pie and Samsung's latest OneUI software, which the phone maker has confirmed will be updated next year. The A50 has apparently sold quite well for Samsung, which has encouraged the company to support it with monthly security patches even though that rarely happens for models this inexpensive.

The triple-lens rear camera on the Galaxy A50 can't compare to the Pixel 3a's AI-supported single-lens shooter, though it's still the best you'll find under $300 with Amazon's Black Friday promotion. Additionally, because this A50 is unlocked, you can take it to any carrier of your choosing, be it one of the Big Four networks, like Verizon or T-Mobile, or a discount prepaid network, like Visible, Metro or Google Fi.

This Galaxy A50 deal is just one of several really attractive smartphone deals we've seen so far this week. Those who care less about camera quality and more about out-and-out performance should take a look at the Razer Phone 2, which Amazon is selling for $299 at the time of writing. If you prefer iOS to Android, there are loads of iPhone savings to be had as well, from retailers and carriers alike.

Keep an eye on Tom's Guide as we get closer to Black Friday and through the weekend into Cyber Monday for all the latest tech deals.