Run, don't walk — Garmin sports watches are $200 off in killer Black Friday deal

Running watches and fitness trackers are always some of the most popular Black Friday deals , and today, we’ve found a great one. The Garmin Fenix 6S has dropped to $349 from $549.99 in an early Black Friday sale on Amazon , so stop scrolling and run, don’t walk, to add this high-end watch to your shopping basket.

The sale also includes other watches in the Fenix 6 line, including the Garmin Fenix 6S Pro, which has dropped from $649 to to $449 at Amazon , and the Fenix 6X Sapphire, which is currently down to $599 from $799 . Note that Best Buy is matching these prices.

Fancy saving $200 on Garmin's most premium adventure watch? Yes, please. This sale is mega and the Garmin Fenix 6 is one of Garmin's most premium sports watches, with wrist-based heart rate and Pulse Ox sensors, as well as multi-GNSS satellite reference and outdoor sensors for off-road adventures.

Whether you’re shopping for yourself, or a loved one this holiday, if you’re in the market for a new Garmin, we’ve hand-picked the best Black Friday Garmin deals here.

When it comes to the Garmin Fenix 6 line, there are a few different watches to consider. The 42mm watch is the Fenix 6S; the 47mm line is referred to as the Fenix 6; and the 51mm watch is the Fenix 6X. There are also solar versions of the watch, with “Power Glass” that charges when the watch is in sunlight, and sapphire versions that have a sapphire lens.

If you’re not worried about charging your watch via the sun, you probably don’t need to spend the extra money, and if you’re a female runner, or someone with a smaller wrist, the Fenix 6S is a popular choice.

The Garmin Fenix 6S is a premium multisport watch, designed for adventures on rugged terrains with mapping and intelligent pacing to help you pace better on hills. The watch itself has a maximum battery life of 50 hours in GPS mode, or six hours using GPS and playing music.

The Garmin Fenix 6S has the option to store up to 2,000 songs on the watch, or access playlists from various music streaming apps, including Spotify, Amazon Music, and Deezer. It also has the newer PacePro features, which allow runners to keep tabs on their target split pace, and if they’re ahead or behind on the pace they’ve set in their plan.

You also get a bright, 1.2-inch screen that’s easy to read in rain or shine and, like with all Garmin running watches, you can customize the metrics you want to see on each screen. You can also swap out the bands on the Fenix 6S, using either a nylon strap or a rubber sports band depending on the occasion.

All things considered, it’s a fantastic running, cycling, or triathlon watch, and at $349, it’s an absolute steal! Be sure to bookmarks our main Black Friday deals page for more savings.