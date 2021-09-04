Huge Puffy mattress sale saves you up to $755 this Labor Day

If you need deep, full body support, the Puffy mattress is highly-rated by over 10,000 users for comfort, and today you can save $300 on every Puffy model. You’ll also get up to $455 of free gifts with your purchase, including cooling pillows and a sheets set. That’s a combined maximum saving of up to $755 thanks to this huge Labor Day mattress sale.

There are deals on all three Puffys, with prices starting from $599 for the all-foam model, now putting it in the more affordable bracket. The Puffy Lux is also $300 off, with prices from $1,149 (was $1,449), and this is the better option if you have back pain because it offers firmer core support.

As we explain in our best mattress guide, it’s wise to choose a brand that offers a risk-free trial, and Puffy offers a 101-night trial for you to make sure your new mattress is right for your body. Puffy also offers a lifetime warranty on its USA-made mattresses, with free no-contact delivery and returns.

The Puffy Mattress: was from $899 from $599 at Puffy

Save up to $755 - The maximum saving includes $300 off the mattress, plus up to $455 of free gifts depending on which size you buy. The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress is made to support back, stomach, side and combi sleepers, and works with any bed frame. It has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat, with a dedicated support foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months.View Deal

Puffy Lux Mattress: was from $1,449 from $1,449

Save up to $755 - The Puffy Lux is the brand’s luxury hybrid mattress, designed with contour-adapt coils that quickly respond to your body each time you change position in bed. This makes it well-suited to combination or restless sleepers, as well as couples – motion isolation tech means you shouldn’t feel each other moving around so much. The Puffy Lux offers six layers compared to the all-foam’s five, and has cooling properties and a firmer core for higher levels of support for people with back pain.View Deal

If you have previously shied away from a memory foam mattress because they hold more heat than hybrids, you can rest easier here as the Puffy Mattress has various cooling properties to regulate in-bed temperature. But if you want cooling and you have any type of neck or back pain, the Puffy Lux hybrid is the better option for you. Both models are $300 off with this cheap mattress deal.

At present, Puffy is shipping all new mattress orders within seven to ten business days, and shipping is free to the contiguous USA. Each Puffy comes on a 101-night trial and if you aren’t happy with your new mattress, the company will give you a refund and arrange a collection. Puffy prefers to donate unwanted mattresses to charity, so it won’t go to waste.

The weight capacity of twin, twin XL and full size Puffys is over 350lbs, while the queen, king and Cal king sizes can hold 350lbs per each side. You can place your new Puffy on most surfaces too, including box springs, slatted frames, platforms and adjustable bases. Unusually for mattress in a box brands, Puffy also says it’s fine to place the mattress on the floor.

Don’t forget that you’ll also get a bundle of free bedding accessories with your order too, including cooling bed pillows, a soft sheets set and a mattress protector so that you can transform your bed in one go.

