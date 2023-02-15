Is the Puffy mattress any good?

The Puffy mattress is an all-foam mattress that’s proved popular with customers looking for a softer and more cradling sleep experience. Like many of the best mattresses we recommend, it’s made with gel memory foam and polyfoam.

At full price the Puffy mattress isn’t a budget option, but the brand offers generous discounts that make this a more reasonable proposition, price-wise. In this guide we’ll look at the Puffy mattress in more detail, covering factors such as price, comfort, support and quality so that you can decide if it's the best memory foam mattress choice for you.

Puffy Mattress: At a glance

If you love the ‘hug’ of memory foam, the Puffy mattress could be a great option for you. It's made from a combination of foams to offer a body contouring finish and is on the softer side, with customers rating it at around a 6/10.

We'd typically recommend this level of firmness to side sleepers – the softer surface will cradle the shoulders and hips in this position. Reviews back this up. There were also positive reviews from back sleepers, who liked the pressure relief and support the mattress offers. This isn’t a mattress for heavier or stomach sleepers, who will just sink too far into the mattress for support. It isn’t a big hit with combination sleepers either, who reported struggling to change position.

Puffy mattress specs Type: All-foam bed-in-a-box

Trial period: 101 days

Warranty: Lifetime

MSRP: $1,449 – $2,998

Height: 10 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6 (medium soft)

User review rating: 5/5 (Puffy website), 3.7/5 (TrustPilot)

Memory foam mattresses can sleep hot, but the Puffy mattress has gel-infused memory foam, humidity-resistant foam and a breathable cover to help combat that, and keep sleepers cool at night. It is still an all-foam mattress of course, so you may want to consider one of the best cooling mattresses if you sleep particularly hot.

Edge support isn’t great on the Puffy, although this isn’t unexpected for an all-foam mattress without reinforced edges. Motion isolation is excellent though – all-foam mattresses are particularly good at absorbing motion and cutting down transfer. Reviews of the Puffy mattress are mixed – some sleepers love the hug of the mattress, but others find it too soft and unsupportive.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Puffy Mattress: Price and deals

At full price, the Puffy mattress is on the lower end of the luxury bracket. But the brand has regular sales and offers, which are some of the most generous we’ve seen. Here are the recommended prices for the mattress:

Twin: $1,449

$1,449 Twin XL: $1,499

$1,499 Full: $1,649

$1,649 Queen: $1,799

$1,799 King: $1,999

$1,999 Cal King: $1,999

$1,999 Split King: $2,998

Discounts often take the price of a Queen mattress down to $1,049 and Puffy also often offers a free bedding set with the mattress (consisting of a mattress protector, sheet set and pillows). Do keep an eye on our mattress sales page for the latest offers and discounts.

Puffy Mattress: Design and materials

Fans of all-foam will love the design of this mattress, which uses a combination of memory foam and polyfoam. Starting at the top, the cover is breathable and washable, which earns it brownie points from us. It’s also stain-resistant, so could be a good choice for kids. Underneath you’ll find a 2" layer of gel-infused memory foam, which is soft and offers some good pressure relief. The gel also helps to stop the memory foam from overheating, to keep sleepers cool.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Next up is a 2" layer of climate comfort foam, Puffy’s humidity-resistant foam that’s responsive and slightly firmer than the gel-infused memory foam. It should also help to encourage airflow and keep the mattress cool. The base layer is 6" of high-density polyfoam that supports the mattress and helps to align the spine. A grip base cover stops the mattress from sliding about on the bed base.

All the foams in the Puffy mattress are Certi-PUR certified, meaning they're free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, and are produced without certain toxic materials.

Puffy Mattress: Customer reviews

There are almost 12,000 reviews for the Puffy mattress on the brand’s website at the time of writing (February 2023) and 77 on TrustPilot.

Reviews on the brand’s own website are extremely positive towards the mattress. There's no average score given over those 12,000 reviews, but the graphic shows five stars, which feels a little suspicious. Nevertheless, there's plenty of praise here, with customers repeatedly saying how much the mattress has helped with aches and pains and, in particular, back pain. Side and back sleepers of light and average weights enjoyed the contouring of the mattress, feeling it supported them well at the shoulders and hips. Some customers did find the mattress too soft and enveloping, particularly those of a heavier build and stomach sleepers.

Motion isolation is also repeatedly praised, with customers saying that their restless partner no longer disturbs them at night. Some even felt that the mattress had helped to ease a partner’s snoring. Reviews suggest edge support isn't great though, which isn’t too surprising for an all-foam mattress.

(Image credit: Puffy)

Over on TrustPilot, there were some negative reviews amongst the positives. As well as some customers finding the mattress too soft, there were some serious questions raised about the durability of the mattress and a tendency for it to start sinking on one side. We should point out that the mattress does have a lifetime warranty so the company should replace it in the event of severe sagging. A few customer reviews did suggest that getting an exchange wasn’t particularly easy.

So, a mixed bag for the Puffy on the customer review front with a lot of it undoubtedly coming down to the fact that an all-foam mattress is not for everyone.

Is the Puffy Mattress any good?

If you’re a fan of a softer mattress and want to feel completely cradled and hugged by it, the Puffy is a top choice. Side sleepers in particular should enjoy this softer feel, which allows their pressure points to be eased at the shoulders and hips. The mattress does provide decent spinal alignment, so back sleepers who like a more plush mattress might also get on with this bed. It’s also reported as helping to ease aches and pains pretty successfully.

Heavier sleepers as well as those who sleep on their front aren’t going to find this mattress supportive enough and will sink too far into the foam. And the edge support is on the weaker side, meaning you can’t spread out and use the full width of the mattress without feeling it dip at the sides. But temperature regulation is good for an all-foam mattress, with plenty of features to keep sleepers cool at night. And the mattress is a great choice if you share your bed with a restless sleeper, with the foam isolating motion extremely well.

Puffy Mattress: Also consider

(opens in new tab) DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid (opens in new tab)

This is an excellent choice for back sleepers with a balanced feel of firm support and gentle pressure relief. Heavier sleepers may not find the DreamCloud supportive enough and could sink through the top layers of foam, but if you’re looking for a mattress that’s still plush but offers a little more support, this is a great choice.

Read our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress review.

(opens in new tab) Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress (opens in new tab)

If you like the sound of an all-foam bed but are concerned about overheating, check out the Cocoon Chill. A special cooling cover helps keep you at the right temperature as you snooze. It also offers excellent pressure relief and good motion isolation. There's less memory foam here, so it's not as sink-in feeling as the Puffy.

Read our Cocoon Chill memory foam mattress review.