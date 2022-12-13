One of our favorite mattresses is $350 off in this holiday sale

December is the best time of year to purchase a new mattress. Manufacturers offer their lowest prices of the year this month, which makes it more affordable than ever to upgrade to the best mattress you can afford.

For instance, right now you can get the Helix Midnight Mattress (queen) on sale for $1,099 (opens in new tab). That's $150 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen for this bed.

Save up to $350 + free pillows: As part of its holiday sale, Helix is taking up to $350 off mattresses. Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $749 (was $849) or the queen for $1,099 (was $1,249). In our Helix Midnight Mattress review (opens in new tab), we said the hybrid mattress delivers the comfort and support you'd expect of a pricier model. It's also an excellent choice for side sleepers, with memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

If you want the best bed in Helix's sale, we recommend the Helix Midnight mattress. It's billed as the best mattress for side sleepers and based on our experience, we can say it excels at that.

The mattress features two comfort layers, starting with a slab of Helix’s bespoke memory plus foam. This relieves pressure, providing soft sinkage and deep body contouring, while cradling pressure points along your shoulders, hips, and lower back. It's also more breathable than some of the best memory foam mattresses.

Next, a transition layer of responsive high-grade polyfoam provides a little bounce and helps absorb sinkage from the top layer of memory foam, while offering extra cushioning for your body. You also get a support layer with hundreds of individually wrapped coils: these cradle your body, while also limiting motion transfer and reinforcing edge support around the perimeter. They also boost airflow, which help make the Helix Midnight cooler than other all-foam mattresses might be.

Keep in mind that the Midnight mattress is handmade. That means you may notice a few irregularities, such as slightly bunched-up stitching here and there. In no way does that affect the performance of the Midnight.

The Midnight comes with a 10-year warranty and you can trial it for 100 nights to ensure it's the best choice for you. Make sure to follow our Christmas deals coverage for the best sales this month.