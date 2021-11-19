Ninja Foodi Black Friday deals — save up to $150 on Foodi grill, air fryers and more

The Ninja Foodi grills, air fryers and pressure cookers are some of the most popular kitchen appliances on the market. The reason for this is the quality of the product you get for such a great price. That’s why, whenever we test a product from the range, it usually makes our list as one of the best air fryers or one of the best toaster ovens .

So, you can imagine our surprise when we discovered these products are now reduced more than ever before in the Black Friday deals . We’ve already found the best Black Friday Ninja blender deals , but the Foodi range is just a bonus! Stock will likely move quickly, so be sure to take advantage while you can.

The Top 5 Ninja Foodi deals right now

Black Friday Ninja Foodi deals

Ninja Foodi XL Pro Grill & Griddle (IG601): was $349 now $199 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL150 Ninja Foodi XL Pro Grill & Griddle (IG601): was $349 now $199 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL150

At $150 off, this is a huge deal from Ninja. This grill comes with seven functions including grill, air crisp, BBQ griddle, bake, roast, dehydrate and broil, plus it can reach temperatures up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With a 4 qt capacity, it’s a decent size, and the grate, basket and griddle plate are all dishwasher-safe for easy clean-up. With a 43% discount, the sales won’t get much better.

Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid (OL601): was $329 now $229 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL100 Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid (OL601): was $329 now $229 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL100

If you’re looking for a new pressure cooker, then look no further. The Ninja OL601 model offers a huge range of 14 cooking functions, including steam & crisp, air fry, bake/roast, sear, sous vide and slow cook to name a few. The large 8 qt pot will easily feed a family of four and with the useful SmartLid Slider design, you can easily switch between functions. You get a useful recipe book included as well.

Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven (DT201): was $299 now $229 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL70 Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven (DT201): was $299 now $229 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL70

This toaster oven from Ninja was one of the best we tested, and you can currently save $70 on it. It claims to rival a full-size convection oven and we saw little reason to disagree. It bakes and roasts well, makes perfect toast and you can cook on multiple levels at once which is very useful. The controls are all contained on the handle, saving you space, and the accessories are dishwasher-safe too.

Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven (SP301): was $279 now $239 @ Ninja with code DEAL15 Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven (SP301): was $279 now $239 @ Ninja with code DEAL15

If you want a toaster oven, but space is a premium, then don’t fret. This more compact design from Ninja is currently 15% off and still offers 13 functions to choose from, including air fry, roast, griddle and bake to name a few. It can reach up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, which makes it great for searing, and despite its skinny appearance, it can still cook a 2 lb roast or air fry up to 4 lbs of ingredients.

Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer (DZ401): was $219 now $189 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL30 Ninja Foodi 6-in-1 10-qt. XL 2-Basket Air Fryer (DZ401): was $219 now $189 @ Ninja with code BFDEAL30

If you want more versatility in an air fryer, then Ninja’s innovative 2-basket design might be what you need. Using this, you can cook two different dishes at once to finish at the same time — a saving Grace if there’s often arguments over the menu. It has a huge 10 quart capacity, so would suit a large family and it can broil, roast, bake and dehydrate as well as air fry.

Which Ninja Foodi is best? This is entirely dependent on your cooking needs. Each model boasts great value for money and a convenient design, but every model has its own set of benefits too. The Ninja Foodi XL Pro Grill & Griddle is one of the most popular because of its versatility, ease of use and excellent grilling results. You can also cook with the hood open or closed, which opens up a whole host of recipe possibilities. The Ninja Foodi XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid is slightly bulkier in size, but offers more cooking functions, opening you up to settings such as pressure cook, air fry, sous vide and slow cook. The choice between the two ultimately comes down to which cooking methods you would prefer to use. Pressure cooking is a very fast method of cooking though and requires less attention than grilling. If air frying is your passion, then one of the Ninja Foodi air fryer models might be best. The Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven was found to be the second-best in our toaster oven tests, with great cooking results and a space-saving design, thanks to the built-in control panel on the handle.

Is the Ninja Foodi air fryer worth it?

We definitely think so, the Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven DT201 and Ninja Foodi 2 Basket Air Fryer featured among the best in our tests. With intuitive controls and dishwasher-safe components, the designs leave little to complain about — you won’t find yourself pondering how to clean an air fryer . Each scored highly for air frying as well as broiling and we particularly liked the useful 2-basket design of the DZ401 model.