9 last-minute Mother’s Day gifts on sale — great ideas from $7 that will arrive on time

Mother's Day is this Sunday—no, seriously. If you haven't found a present to give as a token of appreciation to the maternal figures in your life just yet, few places offer shipping as speedy as Amazon (as long as you have a Prime account). That's why we narrowed our search to this online marketplace for the best last-minute Mother's Day gifts.

Not only do our finds start at just $7 at Amazon, they're also guaranteed to arrive by May 12 or earlier. Below, shop all of our ideas, ranging from digital picture frames to 100% Mulberry silk pillowcases to suit every kind of mom's tastes or needs.

Best last-minute gifts

Burt’s Bees Lavender Vanilla Lip Mask: was $17 now $12 @ Amazon

A rich, overnight formula that's 30% off? Burt's Bee's lavender vanilla lip mask combines hyaluronic acid with a squalane moisturizer that will be like treating mom to a facial for just $12. It'll strengthen her skin barrier and moisturize for 12 hours.

Marimekko Kaika Mini Cosmetic Pouch: was $40 now $33 @ Amazon

If your mom has been using the same gifted Clinique cosmetic bag since she last placed a large order with the brand, give her the upgrade she deserves with Marimekko's iconic floral print. It may be only 16% off, but for a designer print, we still consider it a great deal. The larger version is also on sale, marked down to $66.

JBL Clip 4 Mini Bluetooth Speaker: was $79 now $49 @ Amazon

The JBL Clip 4 sounds great for its size, and its ultra-portable design can be easily clipped to mom's clothing or tote bag while she's out gardening or hiking. It's also IP67-rated, so she can even keep listening to tunes while poolside or in the shower. But our favorite feature? It comes in a variety of fun colors, so you can pick one that best suits her style.

Blissy Standard Silk Pillowcase: was $89 now $58 @ Amazon

This pillowcase is aptly named — 100% Mulberry silk (the softest, longest strands of silk you can buy) is actually pure bliss. And if Mom doesn't yet own one of these hugely popular, jewel-toned covers, now's the time to gift her one as it's 35% off. On Amazon alone, it boasts 2,600-plus positive reviews that rave about it, which is likely the reason behind the reduction of fine lines and de-frizzed, knot-free hair come morning.

Aura Carver 10.1-Inch WiFi Digital Frame: was $179 now $148 @ Amazon

This isn't your typical digital picture frame. If mom is always pestering you for new photos to print and hang on the wall, get her the Carver. We're big fans of Aura's anti-glare glass display and hangable design. At first glance, her guests likely won't even realize it's actually a slideshow.

Shark FlexStyle Air Styling Tool: was $299 now $239 @ Amazon

In our Shark FlexStyle review, we found it to work just as well as the Dyson Airwrap but for a fraction of the cost — especially now, when it's 20% off. It's a great time to scoop one up for mom if she's always struggling with different heat tools to get that perfect blowout look.

Skylight 15-Inch Digital Calendar: was $319 now $249 @ Amazon

For moms who swear by their calendars to keep track of not only their own schedule but also that of everyone else in the family, this digitized device more easily houses all future events and daily routines. She can tap it to color-code appointments, sync all other online calendars into one spot, and even create interactive, downloadable to-do lists to more easily send someone out for a grocery run or complete other chores. And it's now $70 less.