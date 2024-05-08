Amazon and Walmart have a huge crocs sale from $17 — 15 deals I'd buy

Ready for summer? If not, now would be a good time to pick up some comfortable summer footwear. Crocs flip-flops, clogs, sandals and more have been slashed in price at Amazon and Walmart.

I highly recommend picking up the Crocs Kadee II Flip Flops on sale from $17 at Amazon. These affordable sandals are still lightweight and supportive for your feet. Plus, the Crocs Echo Clogs are on sale from $39 at Amazon. This twist on the classic Crocs clog is on sale with up to $30 off.

Note that prices vary by color and size, particularly on Amazon. Make sure to check any different color options that are available in your size to find the best deal. For more deals, see this sale on Amazon Kindles and the Adidas deals I'd buy at Amazon.

Crocs deals — Best sales now

Crocs Women’s Kadee II Flip Flops: was $29 now from $17 @ Amazon

This flip flop sandal is ideal for daily wear, or on the beach. The Kadee II Flip Flops have a new thinner strap, making them stylish and versatile enough to wear with any outfit. They also offer lightweight cushioning and “360-degree” comfort.

Crocs Unisex Marbled Clogs: was $54 now from $20 @ Amazon

If you want comfort and fashion, these unisex marbled clogs will give you the wow factor. The new marble Croslite material makes it eye-catching and you can choose from 18 dye clog designs to suit your style. In addition to having a roomy and comfortable fit, these clogs come with a pivoting heel strap for security.

Crocs Unisex Crocband Flip Thong Sandal: was $34 now $19 @ Walmart

Get ready for summer with these Crocband Flip Sandals. Made of Croslite material, they're lightweight and offer ultimate comfort on the beach, in the garden or in the water. Walmart has them on sale in a range of sizes and colors.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Crocband Clog: was $44 now from $22 @ Walmart

If you’re after a pair of comfy shoes for little feet, these Crocs offer the right support and comfort, and are lightweight enough to run around in. They come in black, navy, citrus, and pink, although prices vary by size and color. You can even customize them further with Jibbitz charms of your choice.

Crocs At Work Unisex Specialist II Vent Clog: was $44 now from $29 @ Amazon

If you work in an industry where you’re always on your feet, these Crocs At Work are exactly what you need. They are solidly constructed, lightweight and roomy for tired feet. In addition, their contoured soles make them super comfortable for those long shifts.

Crocs Unisex Ralen Lined Clog: was $59 now from $32 @ Amazon

Stay cozy and comfortable with these lined Crocs. They have a Ralen lined interior to snuggle your feet. Like most Crocs, the exterior is made of lightweight Croslite foam and they have ventilation holes that can be used to add Jibbitz charms. Make sure to check the different color options in your size for the best deal.

Crocs Unisex Duet Max II Camo Clog: was $64 now from $32 @ Amazon

Snag the Crocs Duet Max II Camo Clogs on sale for $32. These clogs have a rugged midsole, stretch heel strap and Crocs' signature ventilation ports. This deal applies to the Navy/Stucco colorway in sizes 2-6.

Crocs Kids Classic Glitter Clogs: was $49 now from $34 @ Amazon

Help your kid stand out from the crowd with these glitter Crocs clogs. They're made of durable Croslite foam that's lightweight and quick to dry. Plus, they can be personalized further with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Women's Literide 360 Pacer: was $64 now from $34 @ Amazon

Crocs doesn't only make clogs. These sneakers offer Crocs' signature Literide Foam insoles and 360 degrees of comfort. They're lightweight, soft and resilient, as you'd expect from a pair of Crocs shoes. Reviews on Amazon also mentioned that they are very breathable and easy to clean.

Crocs Toddler & Kids Handle It Rain Boot: was $39 now $29 @ Walmart

These Crocs waterproof rain boots might be the cutest on the market. They feature large handles that make it easier for kids to put them on, and also have a reflective logo at the back.

Crocs Unisex Dylan Mules Clogs: was $54 now from $32 @ Amazon

If Crocs' usual perforated design doesn't do it for you, try these Dylan Mules Clogs. They feature deep heel cups to hug your feet, and are available in four stylish colors that resemble real leather.

Crocs Unisex Echo Slide: was $49 now from $37 @ Amazon

As if Crocs couldn't get any more comfortable, these Echo Slides just got a discount. As you'd expect, they're lightweight and comfortable and feature a LiteRide deep footbed. The holes along the sides provide ventilation, or can be used to customize your shoes with Jibbitz charms.

Crocs Unisex Echo Clog: was $69 now from $39 @ Amazon

The Crocs Echo are a pair of athletic Crocs shoes. Made of Croslite foam, they feature a LiteRide footbed and have 1.5-inch heels. These shoes are lightweight, easy to clean and quick to dry, too.

Crocs Women’s Brooklyn Low Wedges: was $55 now from $39 @ Amazon

These Crocs platform sandals are on sale at Amazon. They have a wedge heel, but are still lightweight and comfortable to wear thanks to Crocs' Croslite foam and deep heel cups.