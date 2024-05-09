Selling out fast! Get an M2 MacBook Air for just $829 at Amazon

I've seen some amazing MacBook deals this month, but none of them come close to matching the value of this Amazon deal.

Right now, you can get the 13-inch MacBook Air (M2) on sale for $829 at Amazon. That's $170 off and the cheapest it's ever been. In fact, it's $20 under Best Buy's $849 price, which I also think is a solid deal. At the time of this writing, Amazon states the deal is 79% claimed, but it's also on sale for $829 in Silver (52% claimed).

MacBook Air (M1/256GB): was $999 now $699 @ Best Buy

If your budget is extra tight, Best Buy has the MacBook Air M1 on sale for $699. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed. It briefly hit $649 at Best Buy, but it's a killer deal at $699.

Price check: $699 @ Walmart | sold out @ Amazon

You might be thinking — why would I buy an M2 MacBook Air when it's been replaced by the MacBook Air M3? Well, the M2 is still a very powerful processor and it's a tremendous value for students, budget-minded Mac fans, or anyone who wants a Mac for well under $1,000. I personally own a 15-inch MacBook Air M2 and it breezes through a full work day with multiple Chrome tabs open, Apple Music, and a mix of Slack and photo editing apps open at any given time.

In our MacBook Air M2 review we said this laptop "delivers an unbeatable combo of performance, design and battery life for the price." Weighing 2.7 pounds and measuring 0.44 inches thick, the MacBook Air M2 is pretty much the ultimate portable laptop. But don't worry, Apple didn't compromise on performance. Apple's M2 chip easily handled us opening dozens of Chrome windows, uploading files and editing photos simultaneously in our tests. If you're a career photo or video editor, you'll appreciate the increased power of the MacBook Pro M3, but for everyone else, the MacBook Air M2 offers more than enough power.

The MacBook Air M2's 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) is also bright and vibrant, making it an excellent device for watching movies. We saw very accurate colors in our tests, and a peak brightness of 495 nits.

You'll be able to use this device for a long time on a single charge, too. We got 14 hours and 6 minutes out of this MacBook in our tests. In terms of ports, the MacBook Air M2 has two Thunderbolt 4/USB 4 ports and a headphone jack.

Apple Memorial Day sales are right around the corner, but I doubt prices will drop significantly further. And there's also the chance this deal may not resurface again till later in the summer (as we approach back to school season). So my advice is to get this now and lock in the savings.