This combination laptop dock, monitor stand and wireless charger has every port under the sun — and it's $50 off right now

There are plenty of ways to declutter your desktop, but few of them are as stylish and versatile as the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station. Sure, it's not the sexiest name we've seen, but this 12-in-1 monitor stand/docking station has a lot going for it.

For a limited time, you can get the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station for $199 at Amazon. That's $50 off and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen for such a versatile dock.

Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Declutter your desktop while adding a little style to your work environment. The Anker 675 is a stylish 12-in-1 monitor stand and USB-C docking station. Made of aluminum alloy, it connects to your laptop and provides 100W max USB-C upstream port, 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port.

If you're not familiar with the Anker 675, we named it in our guide of the 10 best ways to reduce cable clutter around your home. We like that it's a docking station that also doubles as a monitor stand — with space for a large monitor on top, and a keyboard and mouse underneath. The built-in cable management system includes 3 USB-A ports, 2 USB-C ports, SD/microSD card slots, a 4K HDMI port, a wireless charging pad, and an Ethernet port.

Anker's stand works with any USB-C Windows or Mac system. It supports Windows 10/11 as well as macOS 10.14 and above.