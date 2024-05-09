Hurry! Score an iPhone 13 Pro Max for just $488 in this huge sale

Purchasing a previous-gen iPhone is one of the best ways to save money. Your savings will double if you opt for a refurbished iPhone. One of my go-to spots for refurbished deals is Gazelle.

For a limited time, you can get 12% off select iPhones at Gazelle via coupon code "TOM12". That's one of the best Gazelle promo codes I've seen and one of the best iPhone deals around. After discount, iPhones start as low as $171. The sale includes iPhone 11, 12, 12 Pro Max, 13, and 13 Pro Max.

iPhone sale: 12% off select models @ Gazelle

Gazelle is taking 12% off select iPhones via coupon code "TOM12". After discount, prices start as low as $171. The sale includes iPhone 11, 12, 12 Pro Max, 13, and 13 Pro Max. Gazelle's iPhones are all refurbished models and they're all sold unlocked. They include a 30-day return policy.

If you're shopping for the least-expensive iPhone possible, you'll want to check out the iPhone 11 (64GB) for $171 via coupon "TOM12". The phone is listed in "good" condition, which means there might be a few light scuffs or nicks that don't affect the functionality of the phone.

Now if it's a large screen and slightly more horsepower that you're after, you can also get the iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) on sale for $488 via "TOM12". It's worth noting that this model is listed in "fair" condition, so you may notice a few more nicks and scuffs.

All of Gazelle's iPhones are all refurbished models and they're all sold unlocked. They each include a 30-day return policy.