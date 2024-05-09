Forget the Magic Keyboard, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard could be the perfect iPad Pro accessory

Yesterday, Apple announced four new iPads and that the iPad Pro would be getting a new Magic Keyboard. Unfortunately, the new Magic Keyboard with all of its upgrades won’t work with the new iPad Air tablets.

In steps Logitech, which announced a new version of its excellent Combo Touch keyboard case for the M2 iPad Air and the M4 iPad Pro. Like Apple’s Magic Keyboard, the Combo Touch also features a multi-touch trackpad and full-size keyboard.

9to5Mac shared that the new Combo Touch keyboard case will be available in versions for the 13-inch and 11-inch M4 iPad Pros and the 13-inch and 11-inch M2 iPad Airs.

Apple has been promoting how much thinner and lighter the new iPad tablet is compared to previous models. Logitech is also leaning into that aesthetic, saying that the new Combo Touch models are “crafted from sustainable, high-quality materials. These models are the slimmest and lightest yet.”

Nicely, the Combo Touch features a kickstand for adjustable angles and can be used with or without the detachable keyboard.

The Combo Touch case features auto-backlit keys and a function bar with 16 brightness levels. Surprisingly, the Combo Touch does not need to be charged or paired with the new iPads as it utilizes a Smart Connector for connectivity.

Besides the design choices that make the Combo Touch thinner and lighter, the keyboard case does not appear to be very different from previous versions. However, Logitech says that the Multi-touch trackpad is the largest the company has ever had on a Combo Touch case.

One nice thing about the Logitech Combo Touch keyboard case is the price. Apple’s new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro will set you back $399 for the 13-inch model and $299 for the 11-inch model. There are new Magic Keyboard versions for the 13-inch and 11-inch iPad Air tablets. Those go for $349 and $299 respectively.

In comparison, the 13-inch iPad Pro Combo Touch costs $259.99. The 11-inch iPad Pro and 13-inch iPad Air models are the same price of $229.99. Finally, the 11-inch iPad Air version retails for $199.99.

The iPad Air keyboard only comes in Oxford grey. The iPad Pro models come in Graphite.

While the new iPads will not officially be released until May 15, the Logitech Combo Touch keyboards can be ordered now from Logitech or Apple.com.

