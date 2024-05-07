Major footwear deals at REI — Allbirds, Hoka and Salomon up to 70% off

We typically like to snoop out REI's sale section and online outlet store for outerwear between seasons, like heavy winter coats or lightweight rain jackets on clearance. But after checking on the site today, we quickly realized the best deals are on all kinds of footwear.

For example, our favorite brands for hiking, running, walking, and even casualwear are up to 50% off for a limited time at REI and REI Outlet. But we also happened to uncover even greater savings, up to 70% off (take these swanky, Salomon hiking boots, for example). The catch? Sizes and color options are rather limited, so be sure to check out all of the options when scrolling through our top picks, which all come in well under $150, listed below.

Arc'teryx Merino Wool 3/4 Crew Socks: was $26 now $17 @ REI

While waterproof footwear is essential for navigating all sorts of terrain and elements when on a hike or run, you can double down on warmth and dryness with a pair of sturdy wool socks. This pair by Arc'teryx is a lightweight blend of merino wool and nylon that's naturally anti-odor, moisture-wicking, and breathable. It's no wonder the socks have earned a 4.5-star rating from past buyers — they're also stylish to boot.

REI Swiftland MT Trail Running Shoes: was $130 now $38 @ REI

Perhaps your normal running route is concrete sidewalks. If you've been thinking about venturing off the beaten path, an affordable pair is a great place to start, and REI's own brand is down to just $38 in sizes 6.5, 7, 7.5, and 11. Ideal for beginners, these are more cushiony than other styles we've seen, but reviewers are the biggest fans of the higher top, which keeps rocks and debris from slipping in.

Allbirds Men's SuperLight Wool Sneakers: was $120 now $48 @ REI

We love Allbirds for its commitment to using sustainable and recycled materials when making its unique shoes. And these sneakers are a prime example of the brand's ethos — this pair is made with regenerative wool, a bio-based foam underfoot, FSC-certified rubber bottoms, and laces made from recycled plastic water bottles. Psst: the women's version is also on sale, down to $59, available in the Natural White/Blizzard colorway in sizes 6, 8 and 11.

Salomon Women's Outchill Thinsulate Hiking Boots: was $180 now $53 @ REI

In a fun, taffy colorway, these waterproof hiking boots from Salomon are a whopping 70% off. Reviewers have worn on excursions in Iceland, have traipsed through waterways (all while keeping their socks 100% dry), and working construction in the slush. There are also warnings about the fit (on the small and narrow side), so you may want to avoid it if you have a wide foot.

Adidas Women's Terrex Free Hiker Gore-Tex Hiking Shoes: was $220 now $68 @ REI

In addition to a great Adidas sale happening at Amazon, we also happened to spot the brand's hiking shoes sporting deep discounts at REI. Lined with Gore-Tex, it's nearly impossible for your feet to get soaked in wet, rainy conditions. Sadly, this deal is only for the ladies who can wear a size 8.5 shoe.

Salomon Women's Sense Ride 5 Trail Shoes: was $140 now $69 @ REI

These sleek, trail-friendly running shoes from Salomon are designed for short loops and long distances — they're also half-off right now at REI. The stretchy laces mean these are super easy to slide on and off, but can cinch together with a simple pull for a tighter fit. Reviewers are smitten with the traction (a must when on uneven or muddy terrain), lightweight feel, and support.

Veja Women's Dekkan Shoes: was $210 now $104 @ REI

You can save over $100 on these water-resistant trainers from the luxury shoe brand Veja. The bottom, sugar cane-based soles offer incredible traction, making them great shoes for all sorts of weather conditions, from rain to snow.

On Women's Cloudventure Peak 3 Trail-Running Shoes: was $160 now $111 @ REI

Easily one of the most popular shoe brands these days, the Cloudventure style hasn't earned strong reviews on REI, though most warn it's because the sizing is way too small—so definitely consider sizing up.