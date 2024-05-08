Google Pixel 8a deal — get 70% off and a free Pixel Watch 2 with this pre-order

Pixel 8a preorders are now live, but nothing gets me more excited about a just announced phone than a good deal that discounts it tremendously. I’ve already mentioned in my Pixel 8a hands-on review how its starting price of $499 makes it a top contender in our best cheap phones guide, so the only thing better is a huge discount before it’s officially launched. AT&T’s offer is hands down the best Pixel 8a deal around.

That’s because rather than forking over the full $499 cost for the Pixel 8a, the wireless carrier has it at 70% off. When you pre-order the Pixel 8a and activate it on an eligible AT&T unlimited plan, you’ll only pay $5.99/month for the Pixel 8a — rather than the $19.99/month rate that you’d normally pay. You’ll need to commit to a 36-month installment plan, but when it’s all said and done, you’ll end up paying $215.64 just for the phone.

Pixel 8a: free Pixel Watch 2 w/ preorder @ AT&T

Preorder your Pixel 8a at AT&T and you'll pay $5.99/month over 36 months, which is better than its normal $19.99/month rate. AT&T is sweetening this offer by including a free Pixel Watch 2. The phone will deliver by May 14.

If that’s not enough to sweeten the deal, I love that AT&T is also throwing in a free Google Pixel Watch 2 when you preorder the Pixel 8a. It’s honestly the perfect companion for the Pixel 8a because you’ll be able to make phone calls, reply to text messages, and even use it much like a Fitbit tracker for exercising.

Even though the Pixel 8a’s $499 starting cost is a tremendous value all on its own, you really can’t pass up on AT&T’s deal. Why pay full price for a phone when you can get it for much cheaper and with a freebie? Lastly, AT&T’s also giving Pixel 8a buyers the opportunity to also get the Pixel Buds A-Series at 50% off. This is the kind of package deal I love because it covers everything I’d want starting out with a new phone.

As for the Pixel 8a itself? All of the Pixel 8a AI features make it a compelling phone that will help save you time, like how Magic Editor does its magic in editing photos for you. Other Pixel 8a upgrades include a 120Hz display refresh rate, larger battery, faster Tensor G3 chip, and more. I also want to mention how Google’s setting an industry standard for mid-range phones because it’s giving the Pixel 8a the same 7 years of major Android and security updates like it does with its flagship models in the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.