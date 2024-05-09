Huge spring sale at Brooks — 7 epic deals that are up to 50% of

Training for a 5K this summer? Then you need to check out the latest Brooks sale. If you're not familiar with the brand, Brooks makes some of the best running shoes on the market. However, their shoes traditionally cost upward of $140 for a pair.

During the latest sale, Brooks is taking up to 50% off select shoes and apparel with deals from $24. It's worth noting that prices could dip further as Memorial Day sales launch. However, we don't expect the savings to be significantly steep, which means if you need a pair of shoes now, today is the day to get them.

Running shoes

Brooks Revel 6 (Men's): was $100 now $79 @ Brooks

If you're new to the world of running and don't want to spend too much, this is the shoe for you. The Revel 6 provides a springy, comfortable feel on the road thanks to its added cushioning. The shoe's arrow-point pattern in the outsole also lets your foot move quickly from heel to toe. The woman's shoe is also on sale for $79.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 22 (Women's): was $140 now $89 @ Brooks

This is last season's model, but don't let this put you off. It remains a great option for road runners offering a smooth, supportive and stable ride. This is thanks to the GuideRail technology, which is meant to act like bumpers on a bowling alley, providing a stable platform for your feet. The men's shoe is also on sale for $89 at Brooks.

Brooks Glycerine 20 (Women's): was $160 now $99 @ Brooks

For a running shoe with excellent cushioning, opt for the Brooks Glycerine 20. The DNA LOFT v3 foam offers supreme softness, and these shoes have good traction for road running and walking. They're currently on sale for 38% off. The men's shoe is also on sale for $99.

Brooks Ghost 15 (Men's): was $139 now $109 @ Brooks

There's a new Ghost 16 in town and that means now is the ideal time for killer deals on the Ghost 15. The 15th iteration of Brooks' best-selling running shoe, this entry-level choice is only slightly different from the previous beloved model, namely in the form of a foam midsole and updated upper for a comfier feel. While it's a fabulous find for casual runs, according to our Brooks Ghost 15 review, we wouldn’t recommend it if you’re trying to PR during your next race as it's meant to be an everyday running shoe for beginners. You can also get the women's shoe for $109.

Apparel

Brooks Moment 7" Short (Men's): was $48 now $28 @ Brooks

Let your legs enjoy a full range of motion with the Brooks Moment 7-inch Shorts. They're made of a stretchy fabric and feature side splits to let your legs move freely. There's also a liner pocket for storing small essentials and a drawcord to keep your shorts fitting snug. The women's Moment 5" is also on sale for $27.

Brooks Method 5" Short Tight (Women's): was $60 now $30 @ Brooks

The Method 5-inch Short Tight is made of Brooks DriLayer fabric, which wicks away sweat to keep you dry during your runs. It features multiple storage options with two side pockets and a back pocket that can accommodate a phone. It's 50% off in select colors/sizes.