Where to buy the M4 iPad Pro — pre-orders kick off today

After weeks-long rumblings of iPad rumors and speculations ahead of the Let Loose event — will an OLED display actually be worthwhile, for instance? — Apple finally announced the official arrival of a new iPad Pro today. While it's not quite ready to send out just yet, you can still place a pre-order now, and pick it up as early as May 15. We have all the details on how to do so below.

Ready to get your hands on the 13- or 11-inch model (starting at $999)? We don't blame you. We're also eager to try out the next-generation silicon (hello, M4 chip!), an ultra-bright (we're talking up 1,6000 nits) and color-accurate glass screen, an upgraded Magic Keyboard, and more (you can read all the nitty-gritty specs here) for ourselves.

The quickest way to ensure a 2024 iPad Pro is reserved for you is by placing an order directly at Apple's website. Simply choose your preferred size and storage capacity (up to 2TB), display glass, connectivity, and add-ons before putting in your payment. The earlier you do so, the better — orders are due to ship as early as May 15.

Better yet, you can trade in an eligible device to earn a $40 to $580 credit towards the upgrade. This deal puts a potentially decent dent in the upfront cost, which we argue makes it that much easier to shell out up to $1,299 (not including all the fancy new accessories — like the Apple Pencil Pro for an extra $129).

How to Pre-Order 2024 iPad Pro

11-Inch iPad Pro 2024: starting at $999 @ Apple

Available next week! One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip that we predict will be 4x faster than the M2 in the 2022 iPad Pro. The 11-inch model starts at $999, with extra storage — up to 2TB — and cellular connection increasing the price. It is 5.3mm thick, weighs roughly a pound, boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera, and is available in Silver or Space Black. Delivery or store pick-up is free.

13-Inch iPad Pro 2024: starting at $1,299 @ Apple

Available next week! One of the thinnest and most powerful iPads Apple has ever made, thanks to an all-new M4 chip that we predict will be 4x faster than the M2 in the 2022 iPad Pro. The 13-inch model starts at $1,299, with extra storage — up to 2TB — and cellular connection increasing the price. It is 5.1mm thick (the thinnest yet), boasts an Ultra Retina XDR display and 12MP camera, weighs roughly a pound, and is available in Silver or Space Black. Delivery or store pick-up is free.

How to Buy New iPad Accessories

When placing a pre-order on one of the new 2024 iPad Pros, above, Apple will also ask if you'd like to add on one of the two new accessories (also available starting May 15) that dropped in tandem with new tablets:

A new Magic Keyboard (from $299) delivers on design. Its laptop-like appearance is wrapped up in a sturdier, aluminum-based frame and palm rest, complete with a larger glass trackpad that's still plenty portable as it's thinner and lighter compared to its predecessors.

And why not grab the new Apple Pencil Pro ($129) while you're at it? It offers a handful of new key functionalities (see barrel roll and squeeze gesture, the latter of which makes a contextual menu pop up) that will especially excite artists.

As of right now, the only way to buy a new 2024 iPad Pro is directly through Apple. But we'll be sure to update this page as soon as the premium table becomes available at other retailers.