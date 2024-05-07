Where to buy the new M2 iPad Air — how to get yours

After weeks of iPad rumors and speculations ahead of the Let Loose event, Apple has officially revealed a brand-new iPad Air 2024. You can place a pre-order today and we have all the details you need to know.

The quickest way to reserve the redesigned iPad Air ahead of its expected May 15 ship date is to do so directly through Apple's website. The 11-inch model starts at a palatable $599 price tag, whereas the 13-inch model will run you $200 extra for the base features, starting at $799. Prompts will ask for your preferred finish (Space Gray, Blue, Purple, or Starlight), preferred storage capacity (up to 1TB), connectivity, and add-ons before you can submit a payment.

Before doing so, you'll have the chance to trade in an eligible device to earn a $40 to $580 credit towards the upgrade. This deal puts a potentially decent dent in the upfront cost, which we argue makes it that much easier to shell out up to $1,299 (not including all the fancy new accessories — like the Apple Pencil Pro for an extra $129). But we wouldn't dawdle. While orders are due to ship out next week, there's no telling how long it'll take actually to arrive.

How to Pre-Order 2024 iPad Air

11-Inch iPad Air 2024: starting at $599 @ Apple

Available next week! Featuring an LED display and powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor), we'd wager this will be our new top pick for the best tablets for most people. It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four fun finishes, weighs a little over a pound, and storage capacity ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

13-Inch iPad Air 2024: starting at $799 @ Apple

Available next week! The new 13-inch iPad Air features a bigger LED display and is powered by an M2 chip (making it 50% faster than its predecessor). It offers a 12MP front and rear camera (and 4K video), four fun finishes, weighs a little over a pound, and storage capacity ranging from 128GB to 1TB.

How to Buy New iPad Accessories

When placing a pre-order on one of the new 2024 iPad Pros, above, Apple will also ask if you'd like to add on one of the two new accessories (also available starting May 15) that dropped in tandem with new tablets:

A new Magic Keyboard (from $299) delivers on design. Its laptop-like appearance is wrapped up in a sturdier, aluminum-based frame and palm rest, complete with a larger glass trackpad that's still plenty portable as it's thinner and lighter compared to its predecessors.

And why not grab the new Apple Pencil Pro ($129) while you're at it? It offers a handful of new key functionalities (see barrel roll and squeeze gesture, the latter of which makes a contextual menu pop up) that will especially excite artists.

To sum everything up: the only way to purchase a new 2024 iPad Air is directly through Apple for now. But we'll be sure to update this page as soon as the budget-friendly yet premium tablet becomes available at other retailers.