Bose sale at Amazon still going strong — you can still shop these 7 deals starting at $99
Save up to $100 on headphones and Bluetooth speakers
A premium audio experience often comes at a cost. Take Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones, for instance. While we raved about the modernized design and immersive sound in our review, we did find the price tag to be a bit high in comparison to direct competitors—only when you have to pay full price, that is.
Right now, Amazon has a handful of discounted Bose devices marked down to $99 — including noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones for $50 less. Other finds include speakers, portable minis and earbuds, totaling seven deals worth shopping for, below.
Quick Links
- shop the entire Bose sale from $99
- Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249
- Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249
- Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379
Best Bose Speaker Deals
Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon
The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of playtime off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.
Price check: $99 @ Best Buy
Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon
Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All five colors are 20% off.
Price check: $119 @ Best Buy
Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon
This Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17 hours of battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55-rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.
Price check: $299 @ Best Buy
Best Bose Headphones Deals
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.
Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, we said that you’d be hard-pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.
Price check: $249 @ Best Buy
Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon
This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.
Price check: $249 @ Bose
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $379 @ Amazon
Currently available at their lowest price ever, these headphones bring clear sound quality, spatial audio, and high-end comfort that makes them worth a look, especially with $50 off. In our Bose QC Ultra Headphones review, we said they replace the Bose 700 as the new flagship model, and combine class-leading ANC with intuitive features and universal spatial audio to deliver one of the most engaging, peaceful listening experiences money can buy.
Price check: $379 @ B&H
As a deals writer for Tom's Guide, Morgan is set on scouring the web for the lowest prices, weekly sales worth shopping, rare brand discounts, and more. For five-plus years, she's covered all things home, from floor covering and furniture to splurge-worthy pillows and budget-friendly bedding. Her work has also appeared on Domino and Saveur.