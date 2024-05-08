Bose sale at Amazon still going strong — you can still shop these 7 deals starting at $99

A premium audio experience often comes at a cost. Take Bose's QuietComfort Ultra headphones, for instance. While we raved about the modernized design and immersive sound in our review, we did find the price tag to be a bit high in comparison to direct competitors—only when you have to pay full price, that is.

Right now, Amazon has a handful of discounted Bose devices marked down to $99 — including noise-cancelling over-the-ear headphones for $50 less. Other finds include speakers, portable minis and earbuds, totaling seven deals worth shopping for, below.

Best Bose Speaker Deals

Bose SoundLink Micro: was $119 now $99 @ Amazon

The SoundLink Micro is a compact, portable speaker you can take on the road. The Bluetooth speaker is waterproof (IPX7 certified) and offers up to 6 hours of playtime off a single charge. It can also be paired with another SoundLink speaker to create a stereo mode.

Price check: $99 @ Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Speaker: was $149 now $119 @ Amazon

Bose's outdoor portable speaker is IP67-rated, meaning it's water-proof and dust-proof. It sports PositsionIQ technology, which automatically optimizes the sound to its orientation. You'll also get up to 12 hours of battery life charged via USB-C. All five colors are 20% off.

Price check: $119 @ Best Buy

Bose Soundlink Revolve Plus (Series II): was $329 now $299 @ Amazon

This Bluetooth speaker delivers 360-degree sound. According to Bose, it also has up to 17 hours of battery life, with louder and deeper audio than the Bose Soundlink Revolve II. You also get IP55-rated dust and water resistance and a built-in microphone for voice controls and taking voice calls.

Price check: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Bose Headphones Deals

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: was $299 now $189 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 take active noise cancellation to the next level. In our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we said these buds are a remarkable follow-up to their predecessors delivering better sound, call quality and unrivaled ANC. Sound balance and noise neutralization work extremely well and the battery life is up to 6 hours, with an extra 24 hours via the charging case.

Price Check: $199 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was $299 now $249 @ Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best earbuds in terms of active noise cancelation performance. New immersive audio technology creates a multi-dimensional soundstage with proprietary digital signal processing software. In our Bose QuietComfort Ultra review, we said that you’d be hard-pressed to find a better choice for blocking out the world’s sounds.

Price check: $249 @ Best Buy

Bose QuietComfort Headphones: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

This is the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort model that launched in October 2023. In our Bose QuietComfort Headphones review, we said these are "excellent always-on noise-cancelers with enhanced sound and battery life." They're missing spatial audio mode and touch controls, but for $100 less, these are nearly perfect. Especially if you like to rock a pair in a flashy style like Moonstone.

Price check: $249 @ Bose