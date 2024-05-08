The best running shoes are getting more expensive all the time, but there’s always value to be found in shopping for deals on previous generations of top shoes like the Saucony Endorphin Speed.

Right now there are discounts available on the shoe at several stores, but the best deal on the shoe I’ve found is the $50 off you can get at Running Warehouse, where there is a wide range of sizes and colors available.

Saucony Endorphin Speed 3: was $170 now $120 @ Running Warehouse

The Saucony Endorphin Speed 3 is one of the most versatile running shoes available and this is the best deal I can see on it anywhere, with several colors included in the sale and a wide range of sizes. I’ve tested the Speed 4 and Speed 3 extensively and Saucony only made minor updates to the newer shoe, so bagging a deal on the older one is smart business.

I have tested every generation of the Endorphin Speed to date and it has consistently been one of the best men’s running shoes available owing to its versatility.

The shoe has a lightweight, rockered design and a nylon plate, which makes it a great option for fast training sessions and even races, but the high stack of cushioning mean it’s also comfortable for easy runs.

The fact it uses a nylon plate also helps with this, because it’s less stiff and harsh underfoot than the carbon plate in the Saucony Endorphin Pro line. The nylon plate adds pop for fast runs while being more flexible and comfortable on easy ones.

I’ve used the Speed 3 for pretty much every kind of run, from long, hard workouts to short, slow recovery runs, and it always comes up trumps. Saucony launched the Endorphin Speed 4 earlier this year and it’s an excellent shoe, but very similar to the Endorphin Speed 3.

The Speed 4 has a new outsole that offers slightly better grip in wet conditions, and I found the fit of the new shoe was a little better for me as I have a narrow foot. It also has a new sockliner made from a bouncier material than the one in the Speed 3, and a wider midsole that adds stability but makes it a little heavier than the Speed 3.

The minor changes mean that at the same price I’d pick up the Endorphin Speed 4, but the overall running performance of the two shoes is so similar I’d definitely grab the Speed 3 for $50 less in the Running Warehouse sale.