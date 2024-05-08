Amazon just slashed the price of the best Kindles — here's 5 deals I recommend

It's the perfect time to buy a Kindle. These slim, lightweight e-readers are ideal companions for digging through a sci-fi epic while traveling during the summer. Not to mention they make excellent Mother's Day gifts.

Luckily, Amazon has just launched a big sale that discounts some of the best Kindles. You can get our favorite, the Kindle Paperwhite for $114 at Amazon. Its 6.8-inch flush display looks fantastic, and it can survive accidental submersion in water. Or, if you're on a smaller budget, the basic Kindle is on sale for $79 at Amazon.

Keep scrolling to see all the best Kindle deals at Amazon.

Kindle deals — Best deals right now

Amazon Kindle: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

The Amazon Kindle is one of the smallest and most lightweight e-readers around. With a crisp display and 6-week battery life, this is the Kindle to buy for shoppers on a budget. Amazon is even throwing in three months of Kindle Unlimited. We wish this Kindle was waterproof, though.

Price check: $79 @ Best Buy

Kindle Paperwhite: was $149 now $114 @ Amazon

If you want to read at the beach or by the pool, the waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is the best model for you. It's got a 6.8-inch flush-to-screen display, an adjustable warm light and 16GB of storage. It's currently $35 off and bundled with 3 months of Kindle Unlimited, making it one of the best Kindle deals you can get.

Price check: $114 @ Best Buy

Kindle Scribe: was $339 now $239 @ Amazon

The Kindle Scribe is the first Amazon e-reader you can write on. It has a 10.2-inch 300 ppi display, an adjustable light, and comes with the Basic Pen included. You can handwrite sticky notes on your Kindle books, edit documents, and create notebooks and journals. In our Kindle Scribe review we said its larger screen size, screen quality, and general design are great for reading, but make it a tough sell at its full price. Now on sale, it's a batter bargain and easier to recommend.

Price check: $279 @ Best Buy

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle: was $204 now $149 @ Amazon

This bundle includes the 16GB version of the excellent Kindle Paperwhite alongside a fabric protective cover and a power adapter. You've got a choice of Agave Green, Black or Denim Blue when it comes to the cover and the 16GB space will hold enough books to keep you reading for a long time yet.