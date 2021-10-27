New AirPods Pro just dropped to $219 in Amazon Black Friday deal

Earlier this month during the Apple Unleashed event, the company announced an upgrade to its popular AirPods Pro wireless earbuds in the form of a new MagSafe-compatible Charging Case.

For a limited time, you can get the new Apple AirPods Pro for $219 at Amazon. That’s $30 off the usual price of $249. That’s easily one of the strongest early AirPods Black Friday deals we’ve seen and is a new all-time low price for the refreshed AirPods Pro.

The New Apple AirPods Pro add MagSafe Charging. It also sports active noise canceling, a transparency mode, spatial audio support and 24-hours of battery life via the Charging Case. And they're sweat and water resistant for working out.

While this upgrade isn’t the AirPods Pro 2 we’ve been waiting for, the New AirPods Pro add MagSafe Charging via the included Charging Case, which is a welcome addition. The wireless earbuds only come with a USB-C to Lightning cable so you will be required to buy an Apple MagSafe Charger separately assuming you don’t already have one.

This upgrade probably isn’t enough to tempt anyone who already has AirPods Pro, but if you’re in the market for some of the best wireless earbuds you can buy then it’s a deal you should really consider. The AirPods Pro has consistently ranked high on our roundup for good reason.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praised the earbuds for a variety of reasons, including high-quality active noise canceling, snug-in-ear fit and spatial audio support. All of these features are packaged together in an appealing design, which makes the AirPods Pro is an easy recommendation.

The AirPods Pro is even better for fitness enthusiasts, thanks to sweat and water resistance and hands-free Siri features that can be used while you’re running, cycling or taking a workout class.

There will be plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals as we get closer to the day itself, but be wary of potential stock shortages that are expected to cause real headaches this year. It’s definitely worth scooping up popular products like AirPods Pro now, while you have the chance.