My favorite mattress is 40% off in this massive flash sale at Nectar

August can be a slow month for mattress sales. Fortunately, Nectar is keeping things interesting with a massive sitewide sale that offers some of the lowest prices of 2023.

Through Sunday, Nectar is taking 40% off everything. This includes mattresses, pillows, duvets, frames, and more. It's the biggest sale we've seen from Nectar since the start of the year when Nectar held a similar, short-lived flash sale. Nectar holds a top spot in our best mattress guide and I also own a few Nectar products myself. Here are the best deals you can get in this limited time sale.

Editor's Picks

Nectar: was $599 now $389 @ Nectar

Best overall value! Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. In our Nectar mattress review, we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $389 (was $599) or the queen for $659 (was $1,049).

Nectar Premier Hybrid: was $1,349 now $809 @ Nectar

Editor recommended! I've been sleeping on Nectar's 2023 mid-tier hybrid bed since April and I fully recommend it. It uses both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort and support for most types of sleepers. In my Nectar Premier Hybrid mattress review, I said it offers the cradling sensation you like from memory foam mattresses, but packs enough layers that your body won't sink into the mattress, even if you weigh 240 lbs. (like I do). Nectar includes free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial as well as a lifetime warranty. After discount, the twin costs $809 (was $1,349), whereas the queen costs $1,079 (was $1,799).

Mattresses

Nectar Hybrid: was $649 now $359 @ Nectar

Although they're known for their excellent memory foam mattresses, Nectar now has a range of hybrid beds that use both memory foam and 8-inch innerspring coils to offer maximum comfort. The six-layer mattress has a 12-inch profile and comes with free shipping, returns, and a 365-night trial. After discount, the twin is $359 (was $649), whereas the queen is $719 (was $1,199).

Nectar Premier Mattress: was $1,049 now $629 @ Nectar

The Nectar Premier uses gel memory foam and phase-change material to keep you cool as you sleep. In terms of layers, it features a 3-inch gel-infused memory foam layer, 3-inch soft transition foam, and a 7-inch firm base foam. After discount, the twin costs $629 (was $1,049), whereas the queen costs $899 (was $1,499).

Nectar Premier Copper Mattress: was $1,499 now $899 @ Nectar

The Nectar Premier Copper Mattress is perfect for hot sleepers. In our Nectar Premier Copper review, we explain how this model uses heat-conductive copper fibers to offer the highest level of cooling from any Nectar mattress. After discount, the twin costs $899 (was $1,499), whereas a queen costs $1,169 (was $1,949). It's the best price we've seen for this bed.

Bedding

Nectar Mattress Protector: was $99 now $59 @ Nectar

If you don't need a new mattress, the Nectar Mattress Protector is an excellent way to keep your current mattress feeling like new. It creates a waterproof barrier that protects your bed from spills, allergens, and dirt. It's machine washable and breathable so you're cool in the summer and warm in the colder months. Only the twin XL size is available right now.

Nectar Weighted Blanket: was $149 now $64 @ Nectar

Rarely on sale, the Nectar Weighted Blanket offers either 15 or 20 pounds of weight creating the perfect night's sleep for anyone who has trouble falling asleep. It features a glass bead filling that evenly distributes weight across your body. Plus, it has a removable cover with antimicrobial protection. This is one of the best mattress sales we've seen on a weighted blanket.

Nectar Duvet: was $149 now $67 @ Nectar

The Nectar Hit the Hay Duvet holds a spot in our list of the best duvets. It's super-soft and made of breathable cotton for warmth in winter and cool sleeping in the summer. I've been using it for over a year love how it seals in warm air during the winter, yet it's fully breathable during the hot summer months. The twin is on sale for $67 (was $149).