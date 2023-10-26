Mattress Firm's Black Friday sale has started and this is the best deal to shop

Mattress Firm has kick-started its official Black Friday sale with a huge discount on Tempur-Pedic's best-selling bed for side sleepers. As of today you can save up to $460 on a Tempur-Cloud at Mattress Firm, with a queen size reduced to $1,539 (was $1,999), plus you'll get free shipping and a 10-year limited warranty in this epic Black Friday mattress deal.

If you're a side sleeper experiencing pressure on your hips and shoulders, your current mattress might not be cushioning you in the right way. The Tempur-Cloud is a great choice for reducing key pressure points, making it ideal for side sleepers. How? The Tempur-Cloud's firm support layer provides pressure relief by contouring to your body, while its softer comfort layer is designed to cushion you all night long.

Mattress Firm offers a 120-night trial, so you'll have plenty of time to try the Tempur-Cloud at home. To ensure you're buying the best mattress for your sleeping position, take full advantage of this trial by unboxing the Tempur-Cloud as soon as it arrives.

Summary: The 10” Tempur-Cloud Medium Hybrid Mattress is designed to relieve pressure points, helping those who suffer with aches and pains. It comes in six different mattress sizes, from twin to California King, and is made up of 2 layers: one for support and one for comfort. Plus, its hybrid technology contains premium spring coils designed for better edge support and movement. There’s also a moisture-wicking cover, and good motion isolation for bed sharers. The mattress is rated Medium-Firm on the firmness scale, which is well suited to back sleepers. You’ll have 120 nights to try this Tempur-Pedic mattress at home, which is more than the 30-nights recommended by sleep experts. Benefits: 120 night sleep trial | Free shipping | 10-year limited warranty



Price history: There are Tempur-Pedic mattress sales running most months, and this current deal reduces the cost of a queen to $1,399 (was $1,999), which is the price we normally see when the mattress is on sale. It's therefore a good time to buy if you can't wait to see if any further price drops occur during Black Friday itself.

Are medium-firm mattresses good for side sleepers?

Medium-firm mattresses are popular for their universal appeal – they are designed to cater to as many sleep positions as possible. Back sleepers tend to benefit the most from medium-firmness as it's soft enough to support your body’s lumbar region and firm enough to avoid that “sinking feeling”.

While the medium-firm mattress is suitable for most side sleepers, many people who sleep on their side – especially those with a lightweight frame – may benefit from a mattress that’s rated soft on the firmness scale because its softness cushions your hips and shoulders. However, most side sleepers will do just fine with a medium firm mattress – especially if you’re between 130 and 250lbs.

Our top-rated medium-firm mattress is the Saatva Classic, so read our full Saatva Classic mattress review for a great alternative to the Tempur-Cloud and for a comparable price too. We also recommend the Avocado Green Mattress in medium firm, and that's also on sale too – take a look at our guide to Avocado mattress deals for the latest offers.