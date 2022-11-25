Black Friday smartwatch deals LIVE: Apple, Samsung, Garmin and more

Refresh

(Image credit: Future) Fitbit Versa 2: was $149 now $98 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) It's not just the newest smartwatches on sale for Black Friday. Case in point, the Fitbit Versa 2 is on sale for $98 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $50 off its previous list price of $150. The Fitbit Versa 2 is no longer the flagship model, but it's still a great entry-level pick if you're looking for a first smartwatch. It's beautiful always-on OLED display is the headline feature, but we also love the built-in Alexa and Spotify support. It's sleep tracking abilities and solid battery life also impress, but the lack of on-board GPS is disappointing.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide) Apple Watch Ultra: was $799 now $739 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Any saving is a good saving when it comes to an Apple Watch, and this is the cheapest you’ll find the Apple Watch Ultra right now. As we noted in our Apple Watch Ultra review, it is the best Apple Watch to buy if you're a serious athlete, and is arguably the most exciting Apple Watch on the market in 2022. In addition to new watchOS running features, the Ultra has an extra third button — the Action Button — which makes pausing the watch, or lapping the watch on the move, that little bit easier with sweaty fingers, or when wearing gloves.

(Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide) Fitbit Versa 4: was $229 now $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Fitbit Versa 4 is Fitbit’s newest smartwatch, launched in September 2022. Right now, the Fitbit Versa 4 has dropped to $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That’s a saving of $80 on the premium smartwatch. The Fitbit Versa 4 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, and with a focus on fitness, with more sports activity profiles to choose from than ever before. Like most of the best Fitbits, the Versa 4 tracks calories, sleep, heart rate, and Active Zone Minutes. Still unsure? Read our Fitbit Versa 4 review here.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Samsung Galaxy Watch 4: was $279 now $169 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) For a limited time the Galaxy Watch 4 is $110 off on Best Buy, which is the lowest price we've seen for this 44mm smartwatch. The Galaxy Watch 4 offers workout tracking, body composition analysis, advanced sleep tracking, ECG readings and more in a sleek design. And it supports Samsung Pay and Google Pay. The Galaxy Watch 4 packs a 3-in-1 health sensor for measuring heart rate, taking ECGs and reading body composition — it's the first major smartwatch to offer bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA). Undecided? Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review to find out more.

(Image credit: Future) Garmin Fenix 7S: was $699 now $599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) There are multiple reasons why this is one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals. For a long time, the Garmin Fenix range has been built for every kind of adventure, and none of that has changed with the Fenix 7 line. Garmin has made some big changes to make its adventure watch bigger and better than ever — it has better solar charging, a touchscreen, and a flashlight. If you have smaller wrists the Fenix 7S gives you all of the tech of the Fenix 7, in a smaller 42mm size. Like all of the Garmin Fenix 7 range, this small but mighty watch has a touchscreen, which makes it feel more premium when wearing the watch 24/7. At $599 this is an excellent price for an excellent watch. Read my Garmin Fenix 7 review to read more.

