Best Apple Watch bands of 2020

The best Apple Watch bands can make your smartwatch a truly personal device. You can make it look like a different watch each day you put it on, simply by changing the band. When you're working out, you can opt for a sweat-friendly sports band. And when you head out to an important meeting or a big job interview, you can strap on a high-end metal band to totally change the watch's look and feel.

Because the band can change the look of the Apple Watch, dozens of watchband makers have cropped up, all with hopes of getting you to sport their creations on your wrist. There are sport bands, leather bands, Milanese loops and rubber Apple Watch bands; based on our research, here are the best Apple Watch bands.

The best Apple Watch bands you can buy

(Image credit: Marge)

Marge Plus Compatible

Compatible Apple Watch models: 42/44 mm | Wrist size: 160 mm - 200 mm

Several leather watchbands promise to make you look more fashionable. But the Marge Plus Compatible is one of the best Apple Watch bands because it's designed to do so without emptying your wallet. Made from genuine leather, this band can accommodate wrist sizes between 160 millimeters and 200 mm, making it suitable for a large segment of the population. Plus, it's available in 13 colors, including black, red and teal. If you're looking for a professional yet affordable look, the Marge Plus Compatible is a good place to start.

(Image credit: Apple)

IYOU Sport Band

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: N/A

If you're in the market for a new sport band for your Apple Watch, consider IYOU's option. The watchband comes with lugs on both ends that can securely lock into the Apple Watch. There's also a pin-and-tuck closure design that will make your Apple Watch design look cleaner. The band itself is made from silicone, making it durable and easy to use in all types of weather or while working out. Best of all, it's affordable and comes in more than 30 colors.

(Image credit: Secolt)

Secbolt Bling Band

Compatible Apple Watch models: 42/44 mm | Wrist size: 140 mm - 206 mm

Secbolt's Apple Watch bands are all about giving you high fashion and making the device on your wrist feel like a luxurious traditional watch. And the company's Bling Band tries to do that with a rose gold finish and diamond rhinestones on a stainless-steel band. A clasp on the bottom makes it easy to put the band on, take it off and get a snug fit for your wrist. It's one of the best Apple Watch bands if you want something a bit showy.

(Image credit: Nike)

Nike Sport Band

Compatible Apple Watch models: 40 mm, 44 mm | Wrist size: 130- 200 mm, 140 - 210 mm

Nike is one of the more popular watchband makers for those who want to work out with their watches. The Nike Sport Band comes with a decidedly sports-focused design; it's made from fluoroelastomer, which is designed to hold up during intensive activity. This band is also water-resistant. Plus, it's smooth enough that it won't be a nuisance while it's on your wrist, which makes it one of the best Apple Watch bands for those who use their wearable to work out.

(Image credit: Nomad)

Nomad Sport Strap

Compatible Apple Watch models: 42/44 mm | Wrist size: N/A

The Nomad Sport Strap is a $40 silicone watchband that's designed to be worn while you're active and sweating. Nomad says the material is both durable and comfortable, and the slate-gray finish over the black adds some design flair you won't find elsewhere.

(Image credit: Next)

Next Hybrid Leather Sport Band

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: N/A

Next's Hybrid Leather Sport Band is designed to be worn in both workout and casual settings. It has a silicone underside, which is designed for use during activity, and a brown-leather top layer, which adds a little more comfort and good looks. And thanks to metal hardware attached to the watchband, it doesn't feel cheap.

(Image credit: Kate Spade)

Kate Spade Scalloped Apple Watch Strap

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm | Wrist size: N/A

Kate Spade has long been a popular fashion brand, thanks to its unique prints and designs. And the company's Kate Spade scalloped Apple Watch strap is no different. This watch strap comes in a variety of colors and patterns, and is made from leather to enhance its broader fashion appeal. A single-prong metal buckle makes this band feel like a standard watch strap. That said, because it comes from the Kate Spade brand, it's a little more expensive than many other watchbands; the least expensive costs $45.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Sport Loop

Compatible Apple Watch models: 40 mm, 44 mm | Wrist size: 130 - 200 mm, 145 - 220 mm

If you're looking for an Apple-made watchband that you can wear while playing sports and still feel fashionable, check out the Apple Sport Loop. The watchband, which comes in a variety of designs, is made from double-layer nylon with dense loops on the skin side to allow for soft cushioning. The other side is made for durability and taking a beating. And with help from the hook-and-loop fastener, you should be able to get this band to fit your wrist with ease.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Leather with Modern Buckle

Compatible Apple Watch models: 40 mm | Wrist size: small (135 - 150 mm), medium (145 - 165 mm), large (160 - 180 mm)

If you're looking for a watchband that's a little more sophisticated and looks good in multiple settings, the Apple Leather with Modern Buckle is a good place to start. The band comes in a variety of colors — including black, green and blue — and is made from milled and tumbled leather. And because the band comes with a magnetic closure, it's easy to put it on and take it off.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Milanese Loop

Compatible Apple Watch models: 40 mm, 44 mm | Wrist size: 130 - 180 mm, 150 - 200 mm

Apple's Milanese Loop has been available for years and is widely considered one of the more elegant watchbands on the market. It's woven with specialized Italian machines and uses a smooth, stainless-steel mesh to wrap around your wrist. The secret ingredient in the watchband is its magnetic design, which makes the strap adjustable to match any wrist size between 130 mm and 180 mm. You can get much-less-expensive versions of this style from other companies, but Apple's band still looks and feels the best.

(Image credit: Apple)

Apple Watch Hermès

Compatible Apple Watch models: 40 mm | Wrist size: 130 - 155mm

For years, the Apple Watch Hermès has been one of the more popular watchband options among those who want a luxurious look and feel. This comes with an extra-long Double Tour wrap that goes around your wrist twice. The band is specially made from Barenia leather in France, textured Epsom leather or Swift leather. Regardless of the leather type, this band is designed to be smooth and elegant. Just be prepared to pay a premium — nearly $500! It's one of the best Apple Watch bands for the one percent.

(Image credit: Kyisgos)

Kyisgos Leather Band Strap

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: 160 mm - 210 mm

This real-leather band offers a more modern look than the traditional buckle, using the pin-and-tuck style instead. It's sturdy and built to last, unlike some inexpensive bands. It also has more holes than some other bands, providing a snugger fit on your wrist — critical for accurate fitness tracking. It's available in dozens of colors; you can opt for traditional brown or black or get a little wild with blue, yellow or even a two-tone combo.

(Image credit: Apple)

Epuly Business Stainless Steel Metal Wristband

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: 158 - 200 mm, 180 - 230mm

A stainless-steel band really changes the look of your Apple Watch, giving it a more timeless appearance. Epuly's band is one of the best Apple Watch bands for those who want an all-metal look. You can select from black, silver, bronze, rose gold and a few other colors to coordinate with your clothes (or your attitude). There are bands that fit 38/40-mm or 42/44-mm models. The watchband comes with a kit for removing links so you can customize the length to fit your wrist.

(Image credit: Jwacct)

Jwacct Band with Screen Protector

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: N/A

Tired of getting little scratches on the edges of your Apple Watch because you've been bumping it on chairs, walls and counters? This stylish and practical watchband provides extra protection (although it doesn't protect the screen itself) while allowing easy access to the digital crown and side button — and you don't need to remove anything to charge the watch. It uses a magnetic clasp to ensure a snug fit.

(Image credit: Sunnywoo)

Sunnywoo Sport Band

Compatible Apple Watch models: 38/40 mm, 42/44 mm | Wrist size: N/A

An Apple Watch band doesn't have to be all business — make a statement and have some fun! Choose from 17 lively patterns, including leopard skin, rainbow and polka dot. This silicone band is also narrower than the Apple Sport Band, which makes it less bulky on your wrist, too. The Sunnywoo band uses a pin-and-tuck clasp for a secure fit. At these prices, you can order a few to fit your mood.