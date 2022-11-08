Live
Best Black Friday deals LIVE blog — Cheapest OLED TV ever, $79 Chromebook and more
These are the best early Black Friday deals to shop
New Black Friday deals are coming in by the day. Although Black Friday isn't technically till November 25, the Black Friday season is in full swing and shoppers can score dozens of deals on everything from air fryers to OLED TVs.
Some of our favorite deals this week include 4K OLED TVs from $569, up to $400 off our favorite mattress, and name-brand kitchen appliances starting as low as $35. Apple fans will also be glad to know that many MacBook laptops are also on sale at their lowest prices of the year.
That said, not every Black Friday deal out there is worth your attention. We've yet to see any noteworthy gaming console deals and while there are a few Apple Watch deals out there, we believe the base models could drop a little further in price. So we're updating this Black Friday live blog from now through the end of the holiday season with the best deals you can shop now. Additionally, if we find deals cheaper elsewhere, we'll flag them for you so you can rest assured you're getting the lowest price possible.
Best early Black Friday deals now
- LG A2 48" 4K OLED TV:
$1,299$569 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- iPad mini w/ 64GB:
$499$399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- MacBook Air (M2/256GB):
$1,199$1,049 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Saatva Mattress: $400 off $1,000 or more @ Saatva (opens in new tab)
- Smart TVs: deals from $79 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Unlocked Galaxy S22: from $99 w/ trade-in @ Samsung (opens in new tab)
Shop all early Black Friday deals
- Amazon: TVs from $79, robot vacs from $99, and more (opens in new tab)
- Best Buy: up to $200 off M2 MacBook Pros, $100 off iPads, more (opens in new tab)
- Dell: up to 50% off laptops/desktops from $249 (opens in new tab)
- Samsung: 40% off appliances, $1,000 off large refrigerators (opens in new tab)
- Microsoft: up to $500 off laptops, Surface, more (opens in new tab)
- Walmart: kitchen appliances from $35, laptops from $79 (opens in new tab)
- Nectar Mattress (queen):
$999$669 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)
Outside of big-screen TVs and laptops, mattresses tend to see some amazing deals during Black Friday. In fact, many people (myself included) wait specifically for Black Friday mattress deals to make any purchases for their bedroom. Here's an example. Right now Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide. This started off as a flash sale last weekend, but the deal has been extended. I'm flagging this because it's the best discount we've seen from the brand and Nectar also makes the best mattress we've tested — especially if you're on a budget. Check out our Nectar mattress review for our full thoughts on the mattress.
- Streaming device sale: Roku, Apple, Google from $17 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Streaming devices make for great stocking stuffers. Even if you already own a smart TV, the right streaming device can make your viewing experience much more pleasurable. Currently, Best Buy is slashing the price of various streaming devices from Roku, Amazon, Google, and Apple. Not sure which one to get? I personally own the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and absolutely love it. It's also the overall winner in our list of the best streaming devices.
Just a heads up — the Apple TV 4K is about $10 cheaper at Amazon. Amazon has it for $99 (opens in new tab), whereas Best Buy has it for $109 (opens in new tab).
- 11" iPad Pro 2022 (WiFi/128GB):
$799$749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Happy Tuesday, everyone! Deals editor Louis here highlighting the best Black Friday deals of the day on this chilly NYC morning. There's a lot to cover this morning, so let's jump right into the first deal.
There are a lot of good iPad deals out there right now, but my top pick is the new iPad Pro 11-inch on sale for $749. It's the first major price cut we've seen on this tablet. The new tablet features Apple's mighty M2 CPU. Apple claims the new chipset's 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU are up to 15% and 35% faster than the previous-gen model. You also get an 11-inch 2388 x 1668 Liquid Retina XDR display with ProMotion, 8GB of RAM, 12MP wide/10MP ultrawide rear cameras, and a 12MP TrueDepth front camera.
