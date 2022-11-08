Best Black Friday deals LIVE blog — Cheapest OLED TV ever, $79 Chromebook and more

New Black Friday deals are coming in by the day. Although Black Friday isn't technically till November 25, the Black Friday season is in full swing and shoppers can score dozens of deals on everything from air fryers to OLED TVs.

Some of our favorite deals this week include 4K OLED TVs from $569, up to $400 off our favorite mattress, and name-brand kitchen appliances starting as low as $35. Apple fans will also be glad to know that many MacBook laptops are also on sale at their lowest prices of the year.

That said, not every Black Friday deal out there is worth your attention. We've yet to see any noteworthy gaming console deals and while there are a few Apple Watch deals out there, we believe the base models could drop a little further in price. So we're updating this Black Friday live blog from now through the end of the holiday season with the best deals you can shop now. Additionally, if we find deals cheaper elsewhere, we'll flag them for you so you can rest assured you're getting the lowest price possible.

Best early Black Friday deals now