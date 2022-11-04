Best Black Friday deals LIVE: 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

November has only just started but we’re already in the thick of Black Friday deals. Retailers aren’t waiting until the day itself to start offering seriously significant savings across a whole range of products from OLED TVs to MacBook Pros. In fact, some of our favorite devices have never been cheaper thanks to new lowest-ever prices.

The demand for Black Friday deals is already through the roof as eager shoppers look to score the biggest bargains ahead of the impending holiday season at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. We’re here to help you get a headstart by highlighting the best Black Friday deals that you can score right now including an OLED TV for just $569 and $400 off a 2021 MacBook Pro .

Not every Black Friday deal out there is worth your time, but we’re sorting through the clutter to bring you only the discounts that we’d buy ourselves. Make sure to keep it locked it our Black Friday deals live blog for complete coverage of all the best Black Friday deals across the entire sales event (and maybe even beyond it).

Best early Black Friday deals now