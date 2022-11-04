Best Black Friday deals LIVE: 4K TVs, laptops, headphones, and more

Live

November has only just started but we’re already in the thick of Black Friday deals. Retailers aren’t waiting until the day itself to start offering seriously significant savings across a whole range of products from OLED TVs to MacBook Pros. In fact, some of our favorite devices have never been cheaper thanks to new lowest-ever prices.

The demand for Black Friday deals is already through the roof as eager shoppers look to score the biggest bargains ahead of the impending holiday season at retailers such as Amazon and Best Buy. We’re here to help you get a headstart by highlighting the best Black Friday deals that you can score right now including an OLED TV for just $569 and $400 off a 2021 MacBook Pro

Not every Black Friday deal out there is worth your time, but we’re sorting through the clutter to bring you only the discounts that we’d buy ourselves. Make sure to keep it locked it our Black Friday deals live blog for complete coverage of all the best Black Friday deals across the entire sales event (and maybe even beyond it).  

Best early Black Friday deals now

MacBook Pro 14 deal

One of our favorite early Black Friday deals is easily this MacBook discount courtesy of Best Buy. It's been running for a few days now but remains extremely compelling. Right now the MacBook Pro 14-inch (M1 Pro/512GB) is just $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's $400 off and ties the lowest price we've ever seen for this powerful laptop.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2021) review, we were seriously impressed by what this device had to offer. It has pretty much everything you could want in a laptop; including incredible performance, a beautiful 14-inch display and battery life that lasted over 14 hours in our tests.

If all that wasn't enough it also packs an excellent 1080p webcam, a Magic Keyboard that is a dream to type on, and a fairly generous selection of ports, which is far from guaranteed when it comes to Apple laptops. Still no USB-A port though, but this can be fixed with use of a dongle or dock. 