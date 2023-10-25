I’m a Mattress Editor – don’t miss these early Black Friday deals if you have back pain

It’s that time of year when mattresses crash to their lowest prices, and today there are two huge sales taking place that could save you money and a whole lot of back pain. Firstly, DreamCloud is offering 50% off its Luxury Hybrid, one of this year’s best mattresses and a top recommendation for people who need relief from back pain. Secondly, you can save up to $400 on the Purple Original mattress, designed with Purple Grid Tech that flexes with your every move to provide constant support.

DreamCloud and Purple each feature in our best mattress for back pain guide, so we know from in-house testing that both mattresses work well at reducing pressure points and supporting your lower back.

The DreamCloud is down to just $665 (was $1,332) for a queen size, while the Purple Orginal is reduced to $999 (was $1,399) for a queen. These are excellent savings and among some of the best Black Friday mattress sales we’ve seen launch early so far.

But while we rate Purple and the DreamCloud among the best mattresses in a box for a range of sleepers, they are very different in terms of feel and build. So let’s take a closer look here to help you choose the right bed for your back pain and budget…

DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid Mattress by DreamCloud Was: from $839

Now: from $419 at DreamCloud

Saving: Up to $1,088 Summary: After thorough testing, we rank the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid as the best hybrid mattress for people who want excellent levels of pressure relief and back support. This is a high-performing mattress made from a range of luxurious materials that punch far above its affordable price tag. In fact, we often compare it to Saatva’s flagship hybrid, the Classic – read our Saatva Classic Mattress review for more on that one – and recommend the DreamCloud as a serious Saatva alternative that costs almost $1,000 cheaper. Within its seven layers you’ll find a mix of pressure-relieving gel memory foam and innerspring coils that boost support and help distribute body weight evenly across the mattress. As a hybrid, the DreamCloud is breathable too (air flows better around those coils) to reduce overheating. Our mattress testers rate it highly for coolness, and for how quickly it reduces hip and back pain, but they do note that edge support could be improved. This is also a tall mattress at 14”, so if you want a shorter profile bed, look at the 9.25” Purple Mattress below. Benefits: 365 night trial | Lifetime warranty | Free shipping Price history: There are regular DreamCloud mattress deals and sales to save you anywhere from 33% to 40%. So this 50% off flash saving is a big increase on what we normally see. A queen size DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid is currently priced at $665 (was $1,332), with up to $1,088 off the split king. This flash sale ends today, so move fast if you want a DreamCloud at one of this year's cheapest prices.