Hurry! Use this promo code to get $60 off Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 running shoes

If you’ve been waiting for the Black Friday deals to drop to update your running wardrobe, I’ve got good news, the Nike Black Friday sale is underway, and it’s got some great savings.

For example, the Vaporfly Next% 2 is on sale for $190, saving you $60 if you use the code BLACKFRIDAY. That'll get you a seriously popular running shoe for fast marathons, half-marathons, and even 10K’s and has probably been on your wish list for ages. If you are shopping for race day shoes, Nike has also put the Alphafly Next% into the Black Friday sale for the first time.

Run, don’t walk, to get your hands on this deal as the shoe is selling out fast. With a carbon fiber plate, Nike’s ZoomX midsole foam, and a lightweight knitted upper, this shoe is designed to help you run fast.

The Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 is one of my favorite Nike running shoes. I wore them for my last marathon and got a six-minute PR. But more importantly, I felt great for the entire run. Some testers have described this shoe as feeling like you’re running on a trampoline and I’d have to agree.

It’s been worn on the feet of some of the fastest marathoners in the world, and it’s often a popular shoe throughout the field of most marathons. I’ve been covering Black Friday for years and have never seen Nike drop its super-shoes in the sale, so this is one to grab while you can. Nike uses unisex sizing for this shoe, and at the time of writing, a lot of sizes are selling out.

The midsole is where the magic happens with this shoe. It’s extremely responsive underfoot and almost propels you forward, helping you to run faster. This is down to the ZoomX foam and the carbon-fiber plate, which runs along the full length of the shoe. There’s no doubt about it: this shoe feels fast and is that little bit better than pretty much every other carbon shoe on the market.

If you could bottle the feeling of putting on the Nike Vaporfly Next% 2 for the first time, I’m convinced it would be enough to persuade even non-runners to sign up for their first race. If you can afford it, this shoe will help you run faster and even get that PR you’ve been dreaming of. It’s definitely expensive, and of course, isn’t an alternative to training and fuelling well, but it’s a fantastic shoe to race anything from a 10K to a marathon in, and this is a great time to buy it.