Hurry! Ninja Air Fryer Black Friday deal just crashed to $89

Black Friday deals are happening right now, even though we’re still almost a week out from the day itself. So if you're in the market for a new air fryer, now is the time to pick one up and save yourself some cash.

Right now, Best Buy has knocked the price of the Ninja Air Fryer down to $89. That’s $30 off the usual $119 price, meaning you could enjoy lovely crispy food, minus most of the fat of normal frying, at a discount.

Air fryers are essentially high-powered convection ovens, cooking your food with hot air rather than oil. According to Ninja, this air fryer will let you enjoy crispy treats with up to 75% less fat than traditional frying methods.

This particular fryer supports temperatures from 105 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, includes a multi layer rack and a 4-quart non-stick rack that’s dishwasher-safe — so that post-cooking clean-up will be an absolute breeze. It has room for up to 2lbs of fries, too.

Ninja even threw in a dehydrate feature, which lets you transform your food into miniature chips that are perfect for snacking.

