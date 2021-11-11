Hurry! $89 AirPods Black Friday deal back in stock right now

Black Friday deals are known for offering fantastic savings on Apple AirPods, but Walmart has gone a step further and is offering the wireless earbuds at their lowest ever price. You don’t want to miss this best-ever Black Friday AirPods deal.

Right now you can get the Apple AirPods for $89 at Walmart, as this deal is now back in stock. Last Black Friday the popular wireless earbuds dropped to $99, and while we expected to see a return of that promotion for 2021, Walmart has instead slashed it by an additional $10. This brings the AirPods to its lowest ever price.

Last Black Friday, the Apple AirPods hit an all-time price low of $99. This year they're $10 cheaper. They include a standard Apple charging case and Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices.

This deal is for the second-generation AirPods. That means the charging case supplied doesn’t come with wireless charging capabilities, but it can still be juiced up via a standard lightning cable. At such a low price it’s hard to complain about having to use a cord for charging.

The AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds you can buy right now. We explain exactly why in our glowing AirPods review. We found that Apple’s wildly popular earbuds offer a lightweight comfortable fit, remarkably good audio quality, and are super easy to connect to iOS devices thanks to Apple’s H1 chip.

The lack of water/sweat resistance and active noise-canceling is a tad disappointing — these useful features are reserved for the more premium AirPods Pro — but at $88 you’re getting serious value for money.

This is easily one of the best Black Friday Apple deals we’ve seen so far, and we don’t expect many offers to surpass this saving even on the day itself. AirPods hitting a new all-time low price is sure to be big news, so we don’t expect the deal to stick around for long. We strongly recommend you secure your $88 AirPods before Walmart sells out.