Hurry! Beats Studio 3 are over 50% off in early Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day deals have started early and this Beats Studio 3 headphone deal caught my attention. Although not quite down to the record low price we saw these noise-canceling headphones tumble to during Black Friday last year, it's still a better than 50% saving on these popular headphones.

Right now, the Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones are on sale for $169 at Amazon. That’s a huge 52% saving that gives you a massive $180 off. This Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones deal applies to a range of different color options. And if Amazon sells out quickly, you can find the headphones with similar discounts at Best Buy and Walmart.

Beats Studio 3: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

Over 50% off! Although not the lowest we've seen, this is a great deal on Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones. They offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

Beats Studio 3: was £349 now £269 @ Amazon

This UK deal may not be as strong, but it's still a worthwhile saving. The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise canceling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise.

In our Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones review we labeled the headphones a "solid choice" and were particularly impressed with the heavy bass and ease of use when paired with an iPhone, connecting in mere seconds.



While we found the active noise cancelation from the Beats Studio 3 to be somewhat lacking in our testing, at this price point the Beats Studio 3 should more than hold their own against competitors.

With the ANC enabled users can expect a healthy 20 hours of battery life and without ANC a hefty 40 hours. Those who love to listen to music on the way to work will be particularly grateful for the fast fuel technology that lets the headphones charge 3 hours of use in just ten minutes — perfect before you leave the house.

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones also impressed us with their crisp call quality and connection range, making them handy to walk and talk with. While not quite on our list of best wireless headphones, this sale price makes for a very tempting deal.

Also, don't forget to bookmark the best headphone deals to keep on top of all the latest bargains, as well as Amazon Prime Day deals rounding up sales on TVs, laptops, appliances and lots more.