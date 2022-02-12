Early Presidents Day mattress deal knocks up to $200 off our favorite mattress

February is a prime month to shop for a new mattress. With Presidents Day around the corner, Presidents Day mattress sales are slashing the price of beds we've recommended in our best mattress guide.

For instance, right now you can get the Helix Midnight Mattress on sale for $599. That's $100 off and one of the best mattress sales we've seen from Helix. However, the sale doesn't end there. The mattress manufacturer is taking up to $200 sitewide via the coupons below.

Helix Midnight Mattress: was $699 now $599 @ Helix

Save up to $200 + free pillows: As part of its latest sale, Helix is taking up to $200 off mattresses via the following codes: "PRESDAY100" ($100 off any mattress); "PRESDAY150" ($150 off $1,250); or "PRESDAY200" ($200 off $1,750). Even better, all deals come with two free pillows. After discount, you can get the Midnight (twin) for $599 or the queen for $999. The hybrid mattress is made of memory foam that relieves pressure by cradling pressure points along your body. Meanwhile, the mattress' coils offer a little bounce, limit motion transfer, and boost airflow to keep you cool as you sleep.

If you want the best bed in Helix's sale, we recommend the Helix Midnight mattress. This medium-firm hybrid is the brand's most popular mattress, with five layers that are designed to support your body's contours and cushion your shoulders and hips while you sleep on your side. In fact, the entire mattress was designed specifically for side sleepers. (Although anyone will feel comfortable sleeping on this mattress).

We like Helix as a brand because aside from making Editor's Choice mattresses, the company also offers a handy sleep quiz on its site that will help you decide whether the Helix Midnight is the best mattress for your sleeping style.

We expect to see more mattress discounts in the coming days as we get closer to Presidents Day. Also, make sure to follow our cheap bedroom set deals coverage for more bedroom discounts.