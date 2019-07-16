Cuisinart Food Processor Price Chopped 55% for Prime Day

For Amazon Prime Day, Cuisinart is chopping 55 percent off its 14-cup food processor. Normally $159 for the least expensive variant (the copper version is $229), it's available as a lightning deal for $89. However, this deal only applies to the silver version.

The Cuisinart 14-cup food processor is available in white, brushed stainless steel, light gray, red, and sky blue. It comes with a stainless-steel slicing disc, shredding disc, and new chopping blade, as well as a spatula and recipe book.