Cheap Labor Day deal knocks over $400 off the perfect mattress for side sleepers

Labor Day is the best time to buy a mattress ahead of Black Friday. There are plenty of deals around, but one that's caught our eye in particular is the 25% off the Helix Midnight. That means prices start at $702, and you can save up to $437. This deal matches the cheapest price we ever see on this model, and is well worth snapping up – it's one of the best Labor Day mattress sales around.

We were extremely impressed when we tested this mattress out. You can get the full low-down in our in-depth Helix Midnight mattress review, but the short version is that we consider this to be the best mattress for side sleepers. A joint-hugging, sink-in layer of memory foam cushions the joints and prevents pressure from building up in the hips and shoulders in this position, while a firmer layer of springs beneath ensures the spine stays correctly aligned.

Read on for a closer look at the deal, including who we would and would not recommend this model to (if you're in the latter camp, our best mattress guide runs down plenty of outstanding alternatives for different sleep styles and body types).

Helix Midnight mattress

Was: $1,332 (queen size)

Now: $999



The Helix Midnight mattress is an 11.5 inch thick, hybrid mattress with a design that includes soothing memory foam and a layer of coils. In terms of firmness, Helix rates it a 5-6 out of 10, but our testers judged it to be a little firmer – maybe a 6.5 or 7. That medium-firm sleep feel provides the ideal balance of pressure relief and support when lying on your side.



Price history: A queen size costs $999 with the current deal, which matches the lowest price we've recorded on the Helix Midnight. The typical Helix mattress deal knocks 20% off MSRP, and that usually rises to 25% off over major holidays and sales events like this one. Earlier in the summer, there was also a drop in MSRP on this model. This current deal matches the price we saw on 4th of July and during a (very brief) period over Black Friday in 2022. Extras: The Helix Midnight mattress comes with a 100-night sleep trial, which you can use to make sure it's the right fit for you, and 10-year warranty. You'll also get free shipping and two pillows bundled in with your order. These extras aren't especially generous, but neither are they particularly stingy.

Buy it if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The Helix Midnight has a medium-firm feel, leaning towards the softer end of that bracket. That's ideal for average or lightweight people who like to sleep on their side. A memory foam upper layer cradles the sleeper's shoulders and hips in a side sleeping position, preventing pressure from building up but still providing enough sturdiness to keep the spine aligned.

✅ You want the most bang for your buck: You can get a cheap mattress for less, but we think the Helix hits the sweet spot between performance and value, delivering an awful lot for its mid-range price-tag. The fact that all the different model tiers in this brand's lineup have the same pricing structure also makes things simple.



✅ You're a restless sleeper: The upper foam layers on the Midnight absorb the sleeper's movements rather than letting them reverberate across the bed. That makes it a good choice for those who share a bed, and don't want to be disturbed by their partner's movements. It can also work well for anyone who is prone to tossing and turning at night, helping deliver a more restful night's sleep.

Don't buy it if...

❌ You sleep on your stomach or back: In general, we don't recommend the Midnight for back for stomach sleepers (an exception might be if you're particularly lightweight). These positions tend to require something a little firmer to ensure the spine is properly supported and the hips don't drop too low into the mattress. Consider the Helix Dawn, which is the same price as the Midnight (so it's still the cheapest we've ever seen it). It's firmer in feel, and swaps the sink-in memory foam for a bouncier alternative.

❌ You need something a little cheaper: The Midnight is an excellent affordable mattress (especially with this current deal), but if it's out of your budget, consider the DreamCloud. This is another luxe-feeling, great-value hybrid, and $200 less than the Midnight based on queen size. As you'll learn in our DreamCloud mattress review, this model is firmer than the Midnight, meaning it'll be suitable for heavier bodies and stomach / back sleepers, and we also think it's a good choice for anyone who suffers from back pain.

❌ You want an ultra-luxurious mattress: If you have a bigger budget, there are fancier mattresses around. Within the Helix range, the obvious upgrade is the the Midnight Luxe, which adds zoned coils and a pillow-top. That one's is also included in the Helix Labor Day sale, and you can read about our experience with it in our Helix Midnight Luxe hands-on review. For other recommendations, head to our best luxury mattress guide.