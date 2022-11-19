Black Friday mattress deals are live now — top 7 weekend sales

November is the best time of the year to make any bedroom-related purchases. While mattresses and bedding can be found on sale during any major holiday, Black Friday mattress deals offer the lowest prices of the year. It's that simple.

Although Black Friday is still a few days away, practically every mattress manufacturer has unveiled its deals for 2022. That means now is the perfect time to pamper yourself with the best mattress you can afford. That said, there are a ton of deals out there, so we've scanned every sale and curated a list of the best deals you can get on the mattresses we've tested and/or love. So here are the 7 best mattress deals you'll find this weekend. (For more sales, check out our guide to the best mattress sales).

7 Black Friday mattress sales to shop now

(opens in new tab) Best overall value

1: Nectar: was $599 now $359 @ Nectar (opens in new tab)

Our favorite value mattress is now on sale. Nectar is taking 33% off sitewide, which is its best discount of the year. In our Nectar mattress review (opens in new tab), we called the Editor's Choice mattress a tremendous value for the money. We found it's very comfortable (thanks to its five layers of memory foam) and it offers excellent pressure relief around your shoulders, hips, and back. Bonus points for offering an impressive 365-night trial and a forever guarantee. As part of its current sale — you can get the twin mattress for $359 (was $599) or the queen for $669 (was $999). Those prices beat last year's Black Friday flash sale.

(opens in new tab) Best luxury on a budget

2: Saatva Classic Mattress: was $1,225 now $935 @ Saatva (opens in new tab)

Exclusive deal! The Saatva Classic is the best luxury hybrid mattress you can buy. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a super-durable dual steel coil support system. In our Saatva Classic mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it's fantastic to sleep on. The Saatva Classic comes in three different comfort levels (soft, medium firm, or firm) and two heights (11.5 or 14.5 inches). Plus, it includes free white glove delivery as standard. After our exclusive discount, the twin XL costs $935 (was $1,225), whereas the queen costs $1,395 (was $1,795).

(opens in new tab) Best for hot sleepers

3: Cocoon Chill: was $769 now $499 @ Cocoon by Sealy (opens in new tab)

Free pillows & sheets: If you're the type of person that gets warm overnight, this is the mattress for you. While many mattresses can wick away heat, in our Cocoon Chill Mattress review (opens in new tab) we found that the Cocoon Chill does the best job of actually keeping you cool overnight. We also love the mattress' ability to reduce motion transfer, so you won't notice when your partner gets up in the middle of the night. As part of its Black Friday mattress deals — the twin size is down to just $499 (was $769), whereas the queen is on sale for $799 (was $1,239). Plus, you get free pillows and a sheet set with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Best for spinal alignment

4: Puffy Mattress: was $1,449 now $699 @ Puffy (opens in new tab)

Free $600 bedding set! The five-layer, memory foam Puffy Mattress is made to support back, stomach, side and combination sleepers. It has a cooling layer to dissipate body heat along with a dedicated support/foam layer to protect your spine and relieve pressure on your hips, back, and knees. You can also zip-off the stain-resistant cover to freshen it up every couple of months. After discount, the twin is on sale for $699 (was $1,449), whereas the queen costs $1,049 (was $1799). You also get free pillows, mattress protector, and sheet set ($600 value).

(opens in new tab) Best hybrid on a budget

5: DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $799 now $599 @ DreamCloud (opens in new tab)

Free $599 bedding set! The 14-inch DreamCloud mattress is one of the tallest we've reviewed. It features five layers that offer firm, responsive support as well as soft cushioning. In our DreamCloud mattress review (opens in new tab), we said it's a great bed for just about anyone, but it especially shines for those suffering from hip or lower back pain. As part of its flash sale — you can get the DreamCloud Hybrid mattress twin for $599 (was $799) or the queen for $899 (was $1,199). The mattress comes with free shipping, free returns, and a 365-night home trial. Plus, you get a free mattress protector, sheet set, and pillows ($599 value).

(opens in new tab) Best overall organic mattress

6: Birch Natural Mattress: was $1,349 now $999 @ Birch (opens in new tab)

We named the Birch Natural Mattress the best organic mattress (opens in new tab) you can buy period. It has an organic cotton cover and it's made from naturally breathable wool and Talalay latex. This mattress is built to support you in every sleeping position (back, stomach, side), plus the Talalay latex means it will feel cooler while you sleep. The Birch Natural Latex offers a medium-firm feel, which should be just right for most sleepers, though if you share a bed with a restless sleeper you'd be better off with the Luxe version because it offers better motion isolation. Use code "BLACKFRIDAY400" to knock the twin to $999 (was $1,399) or the queen to $1,449 (was $1,849). Plus, you get two free pillows with your mattress purchase.

(opens in new tab) Best organic bed for back pain

7: Nolah Natural 11: was $1,499 now $949 @ Nolah (opens in new tab)

The Nolah Natural is an environmentally-friendly and hypoallergenic latex hybrid mattress designed for back pain relief. The mattress holds a spot in our best organic mattress (opens in new tab) guide. Handcrafted in the USA, it packs in layers of GOTS certified organic wool that's naturally breathable and temperature-regulating. That helps the Nolah feel warm/cozy in cold weather, yet cool to the touch when the temperatures rise. Use coupon "TGNOLAH" to take an extra $50 off mattress and weighted blanket sale prices. After discount, the twin costs $949 (was $1,499), whereas the queen costs $1,149 (was $1,799). During checkout, you'll need to remove the discount that's automatically added and instead add "TGNOLAH" as your discount. You'll then get up to $700 off plus an extra $50 off.

