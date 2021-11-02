Black Friday headphones deal knocks $100 off the excellent Sony WH-1000XM4

Black Friday deals are here, meaning now is the best time to purchase the industry's finest tech devices on epic discounts. This applies to even the priciest of over-ear headphones, so if you're looking for audio-related savings, we've got good news for you.

Right now, Amazon has the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones on sale for $248. That’s $101 off the usual $349, bringing them down to the lowest price we’ve seen so far. And in case Amazon sells out, Best Buy has the same model on sale for the same discount. It's one of the best early Black Friday headphone deals we've seen.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $248 @ Amazon

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are the best wireless headphones on the market. They offer remarkable noise-cancelling, superior sound quality, and a lengthy 30 hours of battery life (38 hours with ANC disabled). At $101 off, there's no reason not to pick up a pair. Check out Best Buy's listing in case Amazon sells out. View Deal

The Sony WH-1000XM4 made it to our best over-ear headphones and our best headphones lists, and it's easy to see why. Whether you want them for work, school, or everyday use, these headphones are top-notch thanks to their sleek yet lightweight design and outstanding sound quality. In fact, we've also awarded the Sony WH-1000XM4 the sweet number one spot among both best headphones and best wireless headphones lists.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review , we described the headphones as "Sony's best pair of noise-cancelling headphones yet" and called them "a fine-tuned enhancement that stands out as the best in the series, and even beats the best-in-class Bose 700 in some key areas." We loved with the excellent audio quality, remarkable noise cancellation, the intuitive smart controls, and the superb battery life of around 30 hours (with Active Noise Cancellation enabled).

Not only do these premium headphones deliver loud and dynamic sound, but they also include detection sensors that automatically pause playback when the headphones are removed.

They also offer support for the Sony Headphones Connect app, allowing you to personalize your audio experience with well-engineered presets or other adjustments. These headphones are available in three stunning color options: Black, Blue and Silver — all offered at the same discount.

Overall, it's clear that now is the time to act and get a pair of premium-quality headphones, as this deal brings the Sony WH-1000XM4 down to the lowest price we’ve ever seen. And in case you wanted to browse through other options on the market, have a look through our roundup of other headphones deals available right now.