Black Friday gaming laptop deal to beat — Zephyrus G15 with RTX 3070 is $300 off now

Black Friday deals are hotter than ever, and gamers from all over are now hoping to score powerful gaming hardware on solid discounts. Gaming laptop deals in particular are the staple of the big sales event, and we've just spotted a deal that's hard to beat.

For a limited time, Best Buy has the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 on sale for $1,549. This deal saves you a whopping $300 and brings it down to the lowest price we've ever seen. Plus, you'll get a digital token for one month of Xbox Game Pass free-of-charge! Hurry, though, as demand is high and stock is limited.

The Zephyrus G-series is also our number one choice for gaming laptops overall on our best gaming laptop list, and this offer is for the latest G15 model, featuring industry-leading components including the AMD Ryzen 9 CPU and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card.

Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy Zephyrus G15: was $1,849 now $1,549 @ Best Buy

This deal saves you a whole $300 on one of the best gaming laptops out there. This particular model sports a vibrant 15.6-inch QHD display, AMD Ryzen 9 CPU, RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and an entire 1TB of SSD storage. Save $300 right now on this Black Friday gaming laptop deal.

The Zephyrus G15 is one of the freshest additions from ASUS, having arrived just earlier this year. You can now save a whole $300 and score one of the best gaming laptops out there.

This configuration sports a 15.6-inch QHD display with an impressive refresh rate of 165Hz, an AMD Ryzen 9 5000 Series processor, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, 16GB of RAM and a whole 1TB of SSD storage.

This gaming beast delivers a stellar gaming performance all the while maintaining its sleek and lightweight aesthetic. It weighs just 4.2 pounds and is a mere 0.78 inches thin, meaning it stands out from most bulky gaming laptops. With the Zephyrus G15, gaming on the go will be easy, thanks to its lengthy 8-hour battery life (which is a rarity compared to the competitor gaming laptops).

And the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card will help you enjoy graphically intensive games such as Cyberpunk 2077 on "Ultra" settings at 1080p resolution and get away with it. Plus, 1TB of SSD storage leaves plenty of space for an impressive games library.

It comes with Windows 11 already pre-installed, meaning your machine will be ready to use straight out of the box. Oh, and you'll also get a one-month subscription to Microsoft Xbox Game Pass, thanks to a free digital token that's included in the purchase.

Overall, this deal is easily the best one we've seen so far. So if you're serious about getting it, make sure to act fast as savings of this kind don't tend to last very long. And if you want to check out other options first, feel free to browse through our Black Friday gaming laptop deals page and Best Buy Black Friday deals page for more guidance.