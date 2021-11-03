Black Friday gaming laptop deal: Alienware m15 is $745 off right now

The best gaming laptops are typically a very expensive investment, which makes Black Friday deals on the most powerful models even more valuable, and Dell has a real cracker of a deal here. This is easily one of the strongest early Black Friday gaming laptop deals we’ve seen so far this year.

Right now, you can get the Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 gaming laptop for $1,714 at Dell. That’s a massive $745 saving compared to its usual price of $2,459. Scoring a gaming laptop of this quality for less than $1,750 is uncommon, and we don’t expect this deal to stick around for long. This is your chance to score a serious bargain.

Alienware m15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming laptop: was $2,459 now $1,714 @ Dell

This Alienware m15 gaming laptop sports a 15.6-inch full HD G-Sync screen with an ultra-fast 360Hz refresh rate. Whether you’re playing a huge open-world action game or an online shooter where reaction times are critical, every game will look incredible and feel instantly responsive.

Spec-wise, this machine is a beast as well. You’re getting a gaming laptop with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX 8-core processor, an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics card, 32GB of RAM and a beefy 1TB SSD for storing dozens of the best PC games available. This powerhouse machine can handle just about anything you could throw at it.

The inclusion of the Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU makes this machine particularly noteworthy as currently getting hold of one of these in-demand Nvidia graphics cards is pretty tough. The 32GB of RAM is also appreciated. It’s overkill for just gaming, but if you want to stream and play at the same time, this laptop won't slow down.

Plenty more Black Friday deals are expected over the coming weeks, but we don’t expect to see many gaming laptop savings that beat this offer from Dell. With stock issues continuing to plague the tech world, we definitely recommend taking advantage of this deal while you still can. If it sells out, it might not be restocked until 2022.

Also, there is a slightly newer R6 variant of the m15. The main difference is that it has newer Intel chips, which are more power-hungry and can be fitted with an RTX 3080. Overall, the R5 is a compelling value.